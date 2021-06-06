Tonawanda business owner fights $10,000 fine over racial epithet texted to customer

The hearing took place in February 2020, shortly before the pandemic slowed society and government. Miller, who attended, chose not to take the stand, the transcript shows. Chesson was the only witness.

She testified that she was certain William Miller, not his brother, sent the text: “Earlier on, when he was running late, he told me the reason why he was running late was because he was at the dentist,” she said. “He had a tooth pulled. … When he came to the house, he even had gauze still in his mouth.”

She said she was sure the brother wasn’t in the car. It was cold outside, and no one would have waited in the car for the hour or so that Miller needed to work up his quote, she said. Further, she said, they had all left the house together, Miller to head home and Chesson and her daughter to drive to JCPenney. She saw Miller’s vehicle parked in her driveway.

“No one was in that car,” Chesson testified.

As for the racist term, Chesson said she was hurt but “more so because my daughter was crying.”