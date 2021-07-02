Tonawanda breast cancer survivor starts new cooking show

Q: What is the show like?

Breast cancer survivor on a mission embracing the young Mercedes Holloway didn’t think much about the small lump in her breast during her mid-20s. After all, two doctors told her not to worry about it, and breast cancer didn’t run in her family. Lucky for her, she stopped in to see a third, Dr. Olivia Smith-Blackwell, at age 28. “She started doing a breast exam and said, ‘What

The very first one, I did my grandmother's steak and greens with my dad. We went to the garden because my grandma always had a huge garden in the backyard. One of my favorite dishes is collard greens and my grandma used to cook them all the time. I want to focus on all the great dishes that people in our community has.

Q: Is there a health element to it?

Definitely, but I want everything. I want to show the diversity of Buffalo. I want Spanish food. I want Indian food, I want Filipino food. I want every type of food that we have. I want people to see the simplicity in the dishes and for them to say, “I didn't know it was that simple to make that dish,” and I want them to try to make it and pull someone they love in to try it with them.

Q: What is the next show about?

It’s with A Board Above Charcuterie and More owner Suzanne Cross. It will be fun, summery. We’ll have a bunch of different vegetables, fruits.