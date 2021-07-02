Tonawanda breast cancer survivor starts new cooking show

Mercedes Wilson will mark 10 years cancer-free this month. She also has plenty of other things to celebrate now that the pandemic has come to a crawl in the region.
She and her family of six continue to thrive.
For Our Daughters – an organization that helps girls live longer, healthier lives by taking greater control of their well-being – went on hiatus during the last 15 months but hopes to reemerge in more school districts starting this fall.
And her participation in local television has blossomed during the last few weeks.
“I'm feeling grateful,” said Wilson, diagnosed at age 28 with Stage 2 breast cancer.
Wilson, who lives in the Town of Tonawanda, launched “Recipes for Life” in May. The segment runs between 10 and 10:15 a.m. on AM Buffalo, the WKBW-TV Channel 7 morning staple.
She recently talked about the show, as well as the Mercedes Wilson Show, which will launch a fifth season in September on WBBZ-TV, and her continuing For Our Daughters efforts.
Q: How did "Recipes for Life" start?
I did a Christmas show for Channel 7 and one of the little segments was about food. They invited me to do segments every Monday. I invite people into my kitchen, and they cook a dish that means something to them. So not only do the viewers get a really, really good recipe, they also get the story behind the dish.
Q: What is the show like?
Mercedes Holloway didn’t think much about the small lump in her breast during her mid-20s. After all, two doctors told her not to worry about it, and breast cancer didn’t run in her family. Lucky for her, she stopped in to see a third, Dr. Olivia Smith-Blackwell, at age 28. “She started doing a breast exam and said, ‘What
The very first one, I did my grandmother's steak and greens with my dad. We went to the garden because my grandma always had a huge garden in the backyard. One of my favorite dishes is collard greens and my grandma used to cook them all the time. I want to focus on all the great dishes that people in our community has.
Q: Is there a health element to it?
Definitely, but I want everything. I want to show the diversity of Buffalo. I want Spanish food. I want Indian food, I want Filipino food. I want every type of food that we have. I want people to see the simplicity in the dishes and for them to say, “I didn't know it was that simple to make that dish,” and I want them to try to make it and pull someone they love in to try it with them.
Q: What is the next show about?
It’s with A Board Above Charcuterie and More owner Suzanne Cross. It will be fun, summery. We’ll have a bunch of different vegetables, fruits.
Q: If somebody thinks that they're pretty good in the kitchen, and they have an interesting approach. How would they reach out to you?
Q: What are some of your favorite healthy foods?
I could eat a salad every meal, so I would say big chicken salad with mango would be at top. Give me some Greek yogurt with a mango and I'm a happy girl.
Q: Talk about "The Mercedes Wilson Show."
The first three seasons focused on topics within today's church that we tend to avoid talking about. We talked about everything there. But this fourth season, we're talking all kinds of inspirational topics that give people hope. We’ll start taping in August, so it will launch September. We tape it right out of LCTV in Lockport.
Q: Four-day programs with For Our Daughters focus on building self-esteem and physical fitness. What’s the latest there?
We worked with seven or eight districts and finished our last school right before Covid hit in March 2020. The board and I are meeting in September and we're waiting to see what happens this fall. We're going to revamp the program so that we can reach more youth virtually. There will be no gala in 2021 (to recognize breast cancer survivors and raise money for awareness and research) but in 2022 we will be back. We miss it way too much.
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon