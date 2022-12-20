Tonawanda approves first step in major recreation expansion

The Tonawanda Town Board on Monday night hired a firm based in the town to demolish the Brighton Park pool and begin work on a major, long-debated recreation project.

Board members voted to pay Montante Construction, the low bidder, $4.7 million for the job. The town plans to use federal stimulus aid to pay for the work that includes beginning construction on a replacement ice arena at Brighton.

It's the first step toward completion of an expansion of recreation facilities at Brighton and Lincoln parks in the town.

"That cost is for the demolition of the pool and the surrounding site work that has to go along with that, as well as the construction of a large portion of the arena," Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said Monday night. "This is one of approximately 10 bids that we'll be sending out on this project. And so there'll be more bids and authorizations to proceed with this rec-enhancement project going forward."

Town officials in March had reintroduced plans to construct a new, larger ice arena and spray park at Brighton Park and to convert the aging ice rink at Lincoln Park to a sports field house.

The new proposal also included pickleball courts, a field for soccer and rugby and a beach volleyball court – adding expanded outdoor recreational venues to an earlier project plan that stalled two years earlier because of cost concerns.

In another change to the proposal, the town no longer plans to keep the existing ice rink at Brighton once the new rink at the park is constructed.

The project is backed by the town's youth hockey community, whose members said Tonawanda badly needs updated ice rinks to replace the arenas at Brighton and Lincoln parks that are more than 60 years old and too small to host hockey tournaments.

Critics at the time cited a price tag that had soared to $13 million and complained about the loss of the Brighton Park pool.

After backing off the proposal in 2020, Emminger earlier this year said the town and its Youth, Parks and Recreation Department were better positioned to take on a project whose cost could reach an estimated $16 million.

That's partly because the town now can tap federal Covid-19 relief funding to help cover the cost.

The contract the Town Board approved Monday calls for Montante to demolish Brighton Park's full-size pool and wading pool, perform necessary site work and begin construction on the replacement ice arena.

Emminger said during Monday's meeting that work on the full project is set to wrap up by 2024.

One wrinkle that had the potential to hold up the project has been resolved. A $79,000 federal land and water grant, used to refurbish the Brighton pool in the mid-1980s, limited what changes could be made at the pool site in the future.

The town, however, has received permission to proceed with the pool demolition and spray park and ice rink construction. The State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the National Park Service both agreed that the change from a pool to a spray park doesn't markedly change the use of the site and that the construction of a sheltered ice rink is acceptable.