 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tonawanda approves first step in major recreation expansion

  • Updated
  • 0
Brighton Arena Interior Recreation Expansion

The Town of Tonawanda is reviving and expanding a plan that would upgrade recreational venues at Brighton and Lincoln parks, including a new ice arena located next to the outdated Brighton ice arena. The Tonawanda Town Board on Monday voted to hire Montante Construction to begin work at the Brighton Park site.

 Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

The Tonawanda Town Board on Monday night hired a firm based in the town to demolish the Brighton Park pool and begin work on a major, long-debated recreation project.

Board members voted to pay Montante Construction, the low bidder, $4.7 million for the job. The town plans to use federal stimulus aid to pay for the work that includes beginning construction on a replacement ice arena at Brighton.

It's the first step toward completion of an expansion of recreation facilities at Brighton and Lincoln parks in the town.

"That cost is for the demolition of the pool and the surrounding site work that has to go along with that, as well as the construction of a large portion of the arena," Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said Monday night. "This is one of approximately 10 bids that we'll be sending out on this project. And so there'll be more bids and authorizations to proceed with this rec-enhancement project going forward."

People are also reading…

Town officials in March had reintroduced plans to construct a new, larger ice arena and spray park at Brighton Park and to convert the aging ice rink at Lincoln Park to a sports field house.

The new proposal also included pickleball courts, a field for soccer and rugby and a beach volleyball court – adding expanded outdoor recreational venues to an earlier project plan that stalled two years earlier because of cost concerns.

In another change to the proposal, the town no longer plans to keep the existing ice rink at Brighton once the new rink at the park is constructed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The project is backed by the town's youth hockey community, whose members said Tonawanda badly needs updated ice rinks to replace the arenas at Brighton and Lincoln parks that are more than 60 years old and too small to host hockey tournaments.

Critics at the time cited a price tag that had soared to $13 million and complained about the loss of the Brighton Park pool.

After backing off the proposal in 2020, Emminger earlier this year said the town and its Youth, Parks and Recreation Department were better positioned to take on a project whose cost could reach an estimated $16 million.

That's partly because the town now can tap federal Covid-19 relief funding to help cover the cost.

The contract the Town Board approved Monday calls for Montante to demolish Brighton Park's full-size pool and wading pool, perform necessary site work and begin construction on the replacement ice arena.

Emminger said during Monday's meeting that work on the full project is set to wrap up by 2024.

One wrinkle that had the potential to hold up the project has been resolved. A $79,000 federal land and water grant, used to refurbish the Brighton pool in the mid-1980s, limited what changes could be made at the pool site in the future.

The town, however, has received permission to proceed with the pool demolition and spray park and ice rink construction. The State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the National Park Service both agreed that the change from a pool to a spray park doesn't markedly change the use of the site and that the construction of a sheltered ice rink is acceptable.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Tonawanda revives major recreation project at Brighton, Lincoln parks

Tonawanda revives major recreation project at Brighton, Lincoln parks

Town officials reintroduced plans to construct a larger ice arena and splash pad at Brighton and to convert the ice rink at Lincoln to a sports field house. The new concept expands on the earlier proposal by adding pickleball courts, a field for soccer and rugby and a beach volleyball court.

Cost spike signals death knell for Tonawanda recreation plans

Cost spike signals death knell for Tonawanda recreation plans

A major proposed expansion of the Town of Tonawanda’s recreation program is on ice after cost estimates ballooned for the project. The plan to build a new ice arena and splash pad at Brighton Park and to convert an aging ice rink into a field house at Lincoln Park initially carried a price tag of just under $9 million,

Tonawanda names construction firm as debate over pools, rinks continues

Tonawanda names construction firm as debate over pools, rinks continues

The Town of Tonawanda moved one step closer Monday night toward a decision on new sports facilities at Brighton and Lincoln parks with the hiring of a construction manager – but debate continues on what amenities should be offered. Town Board members awarded the job to RP Oak Hill Building Co., a management company in Blasdell that filed a

Expanded recreation plans greeted favorably in Tonawanda

Expanded recreation plans greeted favorably in Tonawanda

A revised plan to improve the Town of Tonawanda’s parks and recreation venues by adding an ice arena, sports field house and splash pad received strong backing from the public. The vast majority of speakers at Monday’s Town Board meeting said they supported this latest version of a long-debated plan to upgrade Tonawanda’s Brighton ice arena. Town officials said

'Much more than an ice rink': Tonawanda hopes recreation expansion wins support

'Much more than an ice rink': Tonawanda hopes recreation expansion wins support

A long-debated plan to build a new ice rink in the Town of Tonawanda has expanded to include a sports field house and a splash pad at two of the town’s parks. The proposal to replace the town’s aging ice arenas has drawn considerable criticism. But Town Board members say the revised plan would benefit a wider range of

Brighton Pool gets a reprieve, for now

Earlier this year Brighton Pool had been considered for closure to make way for an expanded Brighton Ice Arena. But after the $8 million expansion plan hit several roadblocks, the Town of Tonawanda Recreation Department announced that Brighton Pool will be open again this summer. Town of Tonawanda eyes building new Brighton Arena hockey rink Brighton is one of

In Town of Tonawanda, plans for expanded Brighton ice arena hit rough patch

In Town of Tonawanda, plans for expanded Brighton ice arena hit rough patch

An $8 million plan to upgrade the Brighton ice arena to a community ice center hit a roadblock last month when Tonawanda Town Board members rejected, 3-2, a $400,000 plan to begin a design and engineering study – saying they needed firmer numbers before going forward. The ice got even thinner this month. Some Town of Tonawanda residents have

Town of Tonawanda eyes building new Brighton Arena hockey rink

Town of Tonawanda eyes building new Brighton Arena hockey rink

The Town of Tonawanda could take the first step toward replacing the Brighton Arena hockey rink with a brand-new, world-class rink when the board votes Monday night on a $400,000 proposal to hire an architectural firm to design the project. Councilman Daniel Crangle said the town’s two rinks, Brighton Arena and Lincoln Arena, are each about 60 years old. He said the Department of Youth,

Tonawanda Town Board studying cost of building a new ice rink

Tonawanda Town Board studying cost of building a new ice rink

A month after hundreds of ice hockey coaches, parents and players lobbied the Town of Tonawanda to build a new arena, the Town Board took a first step on Monday, agreeing to spend $23,000 for a feasibility study. Councilman Daniel Crangle said a town committee received 37 proposals from consultants, interviewed four finalists and recommended the town hire Ballard

Town to explore options for ice rinks

Building a new ice arena in the Town of Tonawanda or renovating existing facilities will be explored in a study authorized Monday night by the Town Board. In a unanimous vote, lawmakers approved hiring Carmina Wood Morris, a Buffalo firm, to provide consulting and engineering services at a cost of $30,000. They will follow through on another firm’s recommendation,

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru political crisis as poor communities demand change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News