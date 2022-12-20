Tonawanda approves first step in $20 million recreation expansion

A major, $20 million expansion of recreational venues at two Town of Tonawanda parks took a key first step this week.

The Tonawanda Town Board on Monday night hired a firm based in the town to demolish the Brighton Park pool and begin work on the long-debated recreation plan.

Board members voted to pay Montante Construction, the low bidder, $4.7 million for the job. The town plans to use federal stimulus aid to pay for this initial work that includes beginning construction on a replacement ice arena at Brighton.

"That cost is for the demolition of the pool and the surrounding site work that has to go along with that, as well as the construction of a large portion of the arena," Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said Monday night. "This is one of approximately 10 bids that we'll be sending out on this project. And so there'll be more bids and authorizations to proceed with this rec-enhancement project going forward."

Town officials in March had reintroduced plans to construct a new, larger ice arena and spray park at Brighton Park and to convert the aging ice rink at Lincoln Park to a sports field house.

The new proposal also included pickleball courts, a field for soccer and rugby and a beach volleyball court – adding expanded outdoor recreational venues to a plan that stalled two years earlier because of cost concerns.

In another change to the proposal, the town no longer plans to keep the existing ice rink at Brighton once the new rink at the park is constructed.

The project is backed by the town's youth hockey community, whose members said Tonawanda badly needs updated ice rinks to replace the arenas at Brighton and Lincoln parks that are more than 60 years old and too small to host hockey tournaments.

Critics at the time cited a price tag that had soared to $13 million and complained about the loss of the Brighton Park pool.

After backing off the proposal in 2020, Emminger earlier this year said the town and its Youth, Parks and Recreation Department were better positioned to take on a project with an estimated cost that has now reached $20 million.

Why is the project more financially feasible even as the price tag has risen?

For one, the town will direct about $8 million in federal Covid-19 relief funding toward the project, Emminger said.

Secondly, the new ice arena, field house and spray park all will bring in additional revenue to help cover the town's borrowing costs, he said.

The contract the Town Board approved Monday calls for Montante to demolish Brighton Park's full-size pool and wading pool, perform necessary site work and begin construction on the replacement ice arena.

In this initial phase, Montante will construct the building shell and roof and install plumbing and some other interior features – roughly 40% of the required arena work, Emminger said.

The estimated cost to build and outfit the arena is about $10 million of the total $20 million project cost.

Emminger said work on the initial phase should begin by spring and the full project is set to wrap up by 2024.

One wrinkle that had the potential to hold up the project has been resolved. A $79,000 federal land and water grant, used to refurbish the Brighton pool in the mid-1980s, limited what changes could be made at the pool site in the future.

The town, however, has received permission to proceed with the pool demolition and spray park and ice rink construction. The State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the National Park Service both agreed that the change from a pool to a spray park doesn't markedly change the use of the site and that the construction of a sheltered ice rink is acceptable.

This letter didn't satisfy one persistent critic of the recreation expansion, Peter Hojczyk, who regularly attends Town Board meetings to ask Emminger and other town officials pointed questions about the viability of the project.

Hojczyk said only Deb Haaland, the U.S. Interior Department secretary – and not the Park Service official who signed the letter– can grant permission to demolish the pool. Emminger dismissed this argument.

Hojczyk and Emminger have raised their voices at each other at past meetings as they have jousted over the rules for the public comment portion of the meetings, and as Hojczyk has protested the Town Board isn't fully answering his questions about the recreation project.

"It's not going to have anything to do with facts, what you're going to say," Hojczyk told Emminger at one point Monday. "It's going to be spin."

In response to Hojczyk's complaints, Emminger later explained why he insists on waiting until Hojczyk has asked all of his questions before answering them all at once.

"This is not a deposition with an attorney where we're gonna go back and forth with each other and in an adversarial way," Emminger said. "So we act, this Town Board acts, with proper decorum. And as long as the residents come up and act in a proper decorum, we will be more than happy to answer questions that are brought before us."