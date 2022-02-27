Tonawanda again pursues eminent domain takeover of Huntley Generating Station site

The Town of Tonawanda is reviving a legal effort to take control of the former Huntley Generating Station amid growing frustration over how long it's taken owner NRG Energy to find a buyer for the prime waterfront property.
Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger announced Tonawanda's intention to restart the eminent domain process at his annual State of the Town address on Thursday, two months after The Buffalo News reported this was a likely next step.
The plant, once the town's largest taxpayer, closed in 2016 and went up for sale in 2018.
Tonawanda had launched the eminent domain process once before, three years ago, but scrapped it at the urging of NRG executives who argued the legal fight made it harder to market the property.
The company continues to argue against the eminent domain proceeding, and defended its efforts to sell the Huntley site, but town officials are losing patience.
"I trusted them. What's the old saying, 'Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me'? I'm not going to be made a fool of again. The town isn't going to be made a fool of again," Emminger said in an interview.
The electric-generating coal plant on River Road opened in 1916 and closed 100 years later. At the time, the station produced $6 million in local property tax revenue and had nearly 80 employees, but it also ranked as one of Erie County's worst polluters.
The main Huntley site covers 84 acres, with two off-site parcels adding another 124 acres, near the Niagara Thruway, railroad lines and a water treatment plant.
NRG didn't list the plant for sale until 2018. Later that year, concerned at the sluggish sale process, town officials launched an effort to take over nearly all of the Huntley site through eminent domain.
That process gives the government the right to acquire private property, for a public use, as long as it pays fair compensation to the former owner. But it can lead to a lengthy court battle.
NRG successfully persuaded the town that a drawn-out legal process would delay a planned sale to a buyer, later identified as an investment team including Michael Ullian. The town ended its eminent domain campaign in September 2019 after spending $24,200 on legal fees.
The prospective buyer of the former Huntley Generating Station insists he remains interested in redeveloping the site.
Then, in June 2020, NRG, without explanation, announced the sale agreement was off. Ullian has insisted to The News he was ready and able to proceed with a purchase of the property.
NRG later hired a national consulting firm, Vita Nuova, to help guide the restarted Huntley sale process. NRG wanted to receive responses, or expressions of interest, from prospective buyers by May 2021.
NRG has not said how many responses it received. The company previously said its review of those submissions would continue into this year but did not offer specifics.
Town officials say they've heard of companies that want to talk to NRG about the property, but have not received any follow-up from Huntley's owner or, more recently, Vita Nuova, its consultant.
Emminger said he has not received any recent, substantial updates from the company, beyond an email last month saying NRG had not selected a buyer yet.
Emminger, Ullian and others are convinced NRG isn't in a rush to sell off the Huntley property because it generates revenue from the site.
The plant was a money-loser in its later years, but NRG now makes a profit by selling raw water pumped from the Niagara River to neighboring industrial customers, the officials said. NRG denies it has a financial motivation to keep the property.
Still, the town is moving forward on two fronts to pressure NRG: By constructing a water-pumping station and investing in the infrastructure needed to sell untreated water directly to those manufacturers, and by restarting eminent domain.
"I don't know what they've done in two years, except delay, delay, delay — and collect money," Emminger said.
The Town Board will have to formally vote to begin eminent domain proceedings, following at least one public hearing. Emminger said he believes the town could take control of the property within a year, although legal wrangling could continue over the value of the site.
One reason the town feels the need to press NRG is because a state fund that offsets some of the lost property tax revenue could expire as soon as 2023.
NRG insists it remains interested in finding a buyer for the property but that an eminent domain proceeding would prove "disruptive" to a sale.
"It is important that the town productively engage with NRG so as not to jeopardize that outcome," spokesman Dave Schrader said in an email.
The brownfield site requires an extensive cleanup, and Schrader said NRG has worked with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to determine the extent of that work, though Emminger said the company has done the bare minimum required.
At the State of the Town presentation, Emminger shared a video rendering of what the Huntley site could look like following a cleanup and redevelopment. Images showed apartment, condominium, office and commercial structures with ample waterfront access.