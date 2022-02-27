Tonawanda again pursues eminent domain takeover of Huntley Generating Station site

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

NRG later hired a national consulting firm, Vita Nuova, to help guide the restarted Huntley sale process. NRG wanted to receive responses, or expressions of interest, from prospective buyers by May 2021.

NRG has not said how many responses it received. The company previously said its review of those submissions would continue into this year but did not offer specifics.

Local officials frustrated at NRG's process to sell 'eyesore' Huntley site Town officials say they've heard of companies that want to talk to NRG about the property, but have not received any follow-up from Huntley's owner or, more recently, Vita Nuova, its consultant.

Emminger said he has not received any recent, substantial updates from the company, beyond an email last month saying NRG had not selected a buyer yet.

Emminger, Ullian and others are convinced NRG isn't in a rush to sell off the Huntley property because it generates revenue from the site.

The plant was a money-loser in its later years, but NRG now makes a profit by selling raw water pumped from the Niagara River to neighboring industrial customers, the officials said. NRG denies it has a financial motivation to keep the property.

Still, the town is moving forward on two fronts to pressure NRG: By constructing a water-pumping station and investing in the infrastructure needed to sell untreated water directly to those manufacturers, and by restarting eminent domain.