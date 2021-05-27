Tommy Shannon, legendary Buffalo broadcaster, dies at 82

“He wasn’t the wise guy or the funny guy,” Marty Biniasz, a radio historian, said at the time of his retirement from WHTT. “Tommy was the epitome of cool. I think he made his listeners feel cool. The people who listened to him as teenagers felt that way; and when they listen to him now he still has that persona and brings back that same feeling.”

It was unusual for Shannon to be able to leave the radio industry on his own terms, and he knew it.

“I thank God, I must be doing something right,” he said. “You think by now I would have gotten bounced, but here I am. I wasn’t the greatest DJ in the world, but I was a guy who loved what I’m doing.”

“Tom never let his ego get in the way of his talent,” recalled Shula, the WECK owner. “He is the quintessential human being, and the quintessential broadcaster. He always remained grounded.”

Radford first heard Shannon at CKLW and described him as “my hero.”

“I grew up listening to him on CKLW and wanted to be on the radio just like him,” wrote Radford.

He met Shannon in 1965 and eventually did the news on his show carried in Windsor, Ont., and Detroit. They remained lifelong friends.