Tommy Shannon, legendary Buffalo broadcaster, dies at 82

WKBW-TV anchor Keith Radford said he grew up listening to Tom Shannon and wanted to be on the radio just like the disc jockey who became his lifelong friend and co-worker.
WKBW radio and WHTT-FM legend Danny Neaverth called Shannon one of the most admired disc jockeys in Western New York history.
WECK owner Buddy Shula called Shannon the “quintessential” broadcaster.
The memories of Shannon, the South Buffalo graduate of Bishop Ryan High School who became a radio legend, poured out in broadcasting circles and among baby boomers who grew up listening to him as word came from Salinas, Calif., that he had died Wednesday of pancreatic cancer. He was 82.
Shannon’s legacy, including his theme song that became a top-10 hit, was recently celebrated in a Buffalo News story by local media historian Steve Cichon, who described him as “smooth, debonair and literally the boy next door.”
He was bigger than life hosting the night shift on KB, and Buffalo’s teens couldn’t get enough of Tommy.
Wrote Cichon: “The first of those homegrown talents to leave a legacy … South Buffalo’s breaker of hearts and as smooth a disc jockey as Buffalo, Detroit, Denver, L.A. or anywhere else has ever known.”
Shannon worked his way up from working weekends and filling in to become a nighttime KB star who famously co-wrote with Phil Todaro his own theme song “Wild Weekend.” An instrumental version of the song by “The Rockin’ Rebels” eventually made the national record charts in 1961.
Even today, when that song is played, Western New Yorkers of a certain age can immediately fill in the memorable lyrics that opened Shannon's show: “Top tunes … news and weather. So glad we could … get together. On the … Tom Shannon show. Tommy Shannon show. KB Radio.”
Thomas Shannon was born Aug. 11, 1938, the oldest of three sons born to Fran Shannon, a stationary engineer for the Buffalo Public Schools, and the former Melvina Boutet, a Western Union telephone operator.
After grammar school at Holy Family and P.S. 11, he graduated from Bishop Ryan High School in 1956 and then Buffalo State College in 1960.
Shannon’s radio career began in 1955 as a teenage newsman at what was then WXRA. His first interview was with Fay Wray, the actress best known for playing a damsel in distress in the movie “King Kong.”
He told Buffalo News reporter Tom Buckham in 2005 that after the interviewed he realized, “I wasn't going to become Tom Brokaw."
Three years later, he joined KB, where Neaverth, Joey Reynolds, Dick Biondi and other future legends played Top 40 rock tunes that were heard on the 50,000 watt giant up and down the Eastern Seaboard.
Besides two stints at KB, WGR early in his career and at Oldies 104 in the 1990s and 2000s in Buffalo, Shannon worked in Denver and Detroit at CKLW, WXYZ and WTWR. He also dabbled in television, hosting “Buffalo Bandstand” in 1961 and a talk show in the early 1970s in Denver.
According to Cichon, “Buffalo Bandstand” became so popular that tickets “were being counterfeited and new procedures had to be put in place after the number of kids on the dance floor swelled out of control.”
Shannon spent much of his career away from Buffalo but he always kept his hometown close.
"He loved Buffalo and was proud to be from there. He always looked forward to his annual 'homecoming' vacation," said his youngest daughter, Catherine Shannon.
In the 1960s while at CKLW in Windsor, Ont., near Detroit, he earned the Bill Gavin Award, given to the nation's top disc jockey in the years before the Billboard magazine awards were established.
A member of the Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame, Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and Buffalo State College Communication Department Hall of Fame, Shannon retired at age 66 from the oldies station WHTT-FM in 2005, telling Buckham: “I've been doing this for 50 years. I don't just play oldies; I played them when they were new."
“He wasn’t the wise guy or the funny guy,” Marty Biniasz, a radio historian, said at the time of his retirement from WHTT. “Tommy was the epitome of cool. I think he made his listeners feel cool. The people who listened to him as teenagers felt that way; and when they listen to him now he still has that persona and brings back that same feeling.”
It was unusual for Shannon to be able to leave the radio industry on his own terms, and he knew it.
“I thank God, I must be doing something right,” he said. “You think by now I would have gotten bounced, but here I am. I wasn’t the greatest DJ in the world, but I was a guy who loved what I’m doing.”
“Tom never let his ego get in the way of his talent,” recalled Shula, the WECK owner. “He is the quintessential human being, and the quintessential broadcaster. He always remained grounded.”
Radford first heard Shannon at CKLW and described him as “my hero.”
“I grew up listening to him on CKLW and wanted to be on the radio just like him,” wrote Radford.
He met Shannon in 1965 and eventually did the news on his show carried in Windsor, Ont., and Detroit. They remained lifelong friends.
“He was the one who recommended I come to WKBW when I got the offer in 1987,” said Radford, “He was a top 40 disc jockey when having that job was just like being a movie star.”
Neaverth, who also was like a movie star on radio in KB’s heyday, loved to talk about Shannon’s legend as someone known to make his female fans swoon.
“He was blonde, handsome and drove a Corvette," he said. "I used to rib him because he loved telling stories about all the famous people he knew or interviewed … but the truth was he really did know all these people.”
The famous people included Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Ann-Margret, the Swedish-American actress, singer and dancer who came to Buffalo to promote a movie.
“I found out they were having a quiet lunch at the Checkerboard restaurant across the street from WKBW,” recalled Neaverth. “He didn’t seem thrilled when I strolled over to their table and joined them. He always claimed that he dated her. Maybe.”
But there were no maybes about where Shannon stood in Buffalo radio history, according to Neaverth.
“Among DJs who were most admired here, I would say that in no particular order they would be George (the Hound Dog) Lorenz, Clint Buehlman, Dick Biondi, Stan Roberts, Joey Reynolds and Tommy,” said Neaverth.
“He was an astute businessman … music publisher, recording studio and, of course, ‘Wild Weekend,’ his theme song and money-making hit record. But most of all, Tom was a gentleman and a loyal friend. Down the road, I hope he can help me find work at that 50,000 watt radio station in the sky.”