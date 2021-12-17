Tom Suozzi, Chris Jacobs in 'danger' zone on Stock Act violations, Insider says

Insider's findings echo those of the Campaign Legal Center, which, in September, reported on Suozzi's 300 late Stock Act filings between 2017 and 2020 and asked the U.S. Office of Congressional Ethics to review them.

"When members of Congress trade individual stocks and fail to disclose those trades, they break the law and diminish the public’s trust in government," two Campaign Legal Center attorneys, Kedric L. Payne and Delaney N. Marsco, said in their letter to the ethics office.

Asked for comment on Suozzi's stock trades, a spokesman for the congressman said: "The congressman’s investments are managed through independent advisers with discretion over all transactions. Every transaction has been reported on his annual financial disclosure, and all proper periodic disclosures have now been be filed and will continue to be going forward.”

Suozzi announced his bid for governor on Dec. 6, joining Hochul and Jumaane Williams, New York City's public advocate, as candidates in the race. New York Attorney General Letitia James suspended her race for governor Dec. 9.