Tom Suozzi, Chris Jacobs in 'danger' zone on Stock Act violations, Insider says

WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, who's running for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination against Gov. Kathy Hochul, recorded about 300 violations of a federal law that requires lawmakers to quickly and publicly report their stock transactions, the Insider news website reported as part of its "Conflicted Congress" investigation.
As a result, Insider ranked Suozzi as one of the 13 lawmakers in what it called the "danger" zone, meaning they were among the worst violators of the Stock Act, the 2012 law authored by Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and the late Rep. Louise M. Slaughter, both New York Democrats, to ensure that the public knows about the investments of members of Congress.
Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, also ranked in Insider's danger zone even though his number of late reports – 12 – paled in comparison to Suozzi's. The dollar value of Suozzi's tardily reported securities transactions – at least $3.2 million – also dwarfed that of Jacobs, whose trades were worth at least $336,000.
Suozzi's violations "were definitely on the more extreme end of the Stock Act violations we've come across," said Dave Levinthal, a Kenmore native who serves as deputy Washington bureau chief of Insider.
Insider's findings echo those of the Campaign Legal Center, which, in September, reported on Suozzi's 300 late Stock Act filings between 2017 and 2020 and asked the U.S. Office of Congressional Ethics to review them.
"When members of Congress trade individual stocks and fail to disclose those trades, they break the law and diminish the public’s trust in government," two Campaign Legal Center attorneys, Kedric L. Payne and Delaney N. Marsco, said in their letter to the ethics office.
Asked for comment on Suozzi's stock trades, a spokesman for the congressman said: "The congressman’s investments are managed through independent advisers with discretion over all transactions. Every transaction has been reported on his annual financial disclosure, and all proper periodic disclosures have now been be filed and will continue to be going forward.”
Suozzi announced his bid for governor on Dec. 6, joining Hochul and Jumaane Williams, New York City's public advocate, as candidates in the race. New York Attorney General Letitia James suspended her race for governor Dec. 9.
A former Nassau County executive, Suozzi is running as a moderate Democrat. As such, he's expected to compete for many of the same voters as Hochul, the Buffalo native and former lieutenant governor who replaced the disgraced Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in August.
And while Stock Act violations carry minimal penalties of $200 for each violation, Suozzi's ample number of apparent violations could provide campaign fodder for Hochul and other Democrats battling for the nomination in the June 2022 gubernatorial primary.
As for Jacobs, he ranked in the danger zone because his number of late reports was higher than that of many other lawmakers, Levinthal said.
Insider's findings about Jacobs echoed those of Forbes magazine, which first reported in September that the lawmaker had about a dozen late reports since joining the House in July 2020.
Jacobs' spokesman said at the time that the congressman discovered he had to report 12 municipal bond transactions after consulting with the House Ethics Committee.
"Congressman Jacobs believes strongly in transparency," the Jacobs spokesman, Christian Chase, added. "He retains a compliance firm, which conducts regular reviews to ensure full compliance with financial disclosure requirements."
Other lawmakers on Insider's "danger" list of top Stock Act violators include Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a Hudson Valley Democrat who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Insider said Maloney violated that disclosure law eight times, with transactions worth at least $11,051 – and that a Maloney staffer violated the Stock Act, too.
Also on the danger list are:
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California Democrat,
- Sen. Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican.
- Reps. Pat Fallon and Lance Gooden, both Texas Republicans.
- Rep. Diana Harshbarger, a Tennessee Republican.
- Rep. Kevin Hern, an Oklahoma Republican.
- Rep. Susie Lee, a Nevada Democrat.
- Rep. Tom Malinowski, a New Jersey Democrat.
- Rep. Dan Meuser, a Pennsylvania Democrat.
- Rep. Blake Moore, a Utah Republican.
Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, appeared on Insider's list of 113 "borderline" lawmakers, which includes those with a smaller number of apparent Stock Act violations. Insider reported in September that Higgins failed to report three stock transactions, valued at up to $115,000, until 11 months after he made them – even the Stock Act required him to report those deals within 45 days.
“This error is mine; I take full responsibility," Higgins said. "I recognized the oversight and reported the information on my annual personal financial disclosure forms filed this summer.”
Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican, was among 407 lawmakers that Insider rated as "solid" because they had no Stock Act violations.