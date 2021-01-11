Tom Reed opposes impeaching Trump – but Brian Higgins backs it

WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Reed took to the opinion pages of the New York Times on Monday to argue against the House impeaching President Trump a second time, saying censure, criminal proceedings and maybe even barring Trump from office could be better alternatives than the arduous constitutional procedure for ousting a president from office.
"Impeachment now, days before Mr. Trump’s term ends, would be a grave error, diluting the meaning of that important constitutional provision forever," wrote Reed, a Republican from Corning who was honorary co-chair of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign in New York. "We cannot and should not support a rushed, divisive action simply because the emotions of the moment demand it. That is not the American way."
Reed made his comments as momentum built among congressional Democrats to impeach Trump later this week for his role in inspiring rioters who trashed the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.
For example, Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said Monday: "I support the articles of impeachment of a president that incited a riot."
While rejecting impeachment, Reed made clear that Trump must face some punishment for encouraging his supporters before they moved on the Capitol and ransacked it.
Schumer told The Buffalo News that he will not be deterred from pushing forward with an agenda that, in addition to a stimulus bill, includes a large infrastructure package.
He implored congressional leaders and President-elect Biden to explore other alternatives for punishing Trump.
"Such options include censure, criminal proceedings and actions under the 14th Amendment, after a complete and thorough investigation into the events leading up to the assault on the Capitol," Reed said, adding that he and some of his colleagues plan to introduce a measure on Tuesday that aims to censure the president.
Under the Constitution's 14th amendment, no person can serve in federal or state office if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."
That clause in the amendment does not, however, offer any remedy for an officeholder who engages in insurrection while in office.
So while mentioning the 14th amendment as a possible way to sanction Trump, Reed added: "We must also look at alternatives that could allow Congress to bar Mr. Trump from holding federal office in the future."
Trump's impeachment by the House and conviction by the Senate could do precisely that, but Reed – the Republican co-chair of the House Problem-Solvers Caucus – called impeachment a step too far.
Rep. Chris Jacobs and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand don't normally have much in common – but they both found themselves caught in the middle of the rioting in the Capitol on Wednesday.
Support Local Journalism
"Most important, there is inadequate time to reasonably investigate, present and debate articles of impeachment," given that Trump is scheduled to leave office Jan. 20, Reed said. "Rushing through the substantive and procedural requirements for such a monumental action will directly diminish the validity of impeachment."
The impeachment resolution that the House is likely to consider this week accuses Trump of "incitement of insurrection" after a series of tweets and rally comments encouraging his supporters to go to the Capitol on the day that Congress was scheduled to certify Biden's presidential win to try to persuade lawmakers to overturn the election.
"While the president’s words were unwise, intemperate and wrong, they may not qualify as incitement," Reed wrote. "And an impeachment on the grounds that they do will inevitably erode the norms around what may be considered constitutionally protected speech."
In addition, Reed said impeachment could further inflame a deeply-divided country and further alienate Trump supporters who believe his argument – dismissed in dozens of court cases – that electoral fraud sealed Biden's win.
"It may even provide excuses and delusional incentives for those who would incite further violence," Reed said. "Impeachment will also consume Congress long after Mr. Trump has left office, inhibiting Congress’s ability to tackle the Covid-19 crisis, reignite our economy and other pressing issues."
Reed opposed Trump's first impeachment in 2019, but he recognized Biden as the legitimate winner of the election on Nov. 7, and refused to join lawmakers who tried to overturn the election in a Texas court case and on the floor of the House.
But his argument is unlikely to win over any Democrats, who already appear headed to passing a resolution impeaching Trump as soon as Wednesday.
In an interview before Reed released his op-ed, Higgins said: "If you oppose Donald Trump's impeachment after he incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol, you're either wrong or you're weak, and you may be both."
Any Western New Yorker who stormed the nation's Capitol Wednesday may soon be met with the full force of the law, Buffalo's top federal prosecutor said Thursday.
Higgins argued that impeachment would bring an end to the tumultuous Trump years and perhaps forestall worse violence in the future.
"The country is divided. And we need closure, we need protection," he said. "Six people are dead now. There are more of these demonstrations that are these violent demonstrations that are presumably in the planning stages."
Trump promoted the Jan. 6 rally to challenge the election results in a December tweet that promised it "will be wild." Then, at a rally near the White House before the riot at the Capitol, Trump said: "We're going to walk down to the Capitol. And we're going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women and we're probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them. Because you'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong."
To Higgins, Trump's comments make for an open-and-shut case of incitement, even though Trump never followed through on his promise to walk to the Capitol with his followers.