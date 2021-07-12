Tom Calderone taking helm at Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Tom Calderone has strong Buffalo ties and a wealth of experience in the media and entertainment industries.
The SUNY Buffalo State graduate will put that background to work in his new job: president and CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media, which was formerly called Western New York Public Broadcasting.
Calderone, 57, will succeed Donald K. Boswell, who is retiring after 23 years leading the organization. Calderone, who starts Aug. 2, said he can't wait to start building on the foundation Boswell has created.
"What I love about this particular challenge is that the entire organization is coming from a position of strength," Calderone said. "What I think I'm going to add to it is, everything that Don has built and just make it more famous, make it more snackable, and really bring the content to where people are enjoying the content and consuming the content."
Calderone has extensive experience in radio and TV, with leadership roles at Spotify, VH1 and MTV. Buffalo Toronto Public Media runs WNED-TV and WBFO-FM, with an audience in both Western New York and Southern Ontario. The organization has about 85 full-time and part-time employees.
Calderone said he doesn't view public media as so different from other forms of media.
Support Local Journalism
"Truly, the element is still the same – that is, you're entertaining, and educating, and evolving with your audience," he said. "Our job is to listen to our audience, learn from them and expand on their likes."
The binational nature of the audience, serving both Buffalo and Toronto, is an asset, he said.
"There's a really great back and forth between the two territories," he said. "Our goal is to make sure whatever storytelling we provide, for whatever region, it's going to be enjoyable and people still can learn about each other's regions through the platform of Buffalo Toronto Public Media."
Calderone's relationship with Boswell goes back decades. Calderone said he will work with Boswell to make sure projects already in development are "handled with care."
Buffalo Toronto Public Media notes Calderone has strong Buffalo credentials: he owns a home here, has been a Buffalo Bills season ticket holder for over 20 years, and is a member of both the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame.
Calderone said Buffalo is where he got his "broadcasting chops" coming out of college.
"Buffalo's been always very important to me as far as my career is concerned. To come back home and run an organization with this stature and this credibility only adds to me the excitement of every other job that I've attacked. I'm so pumped for this."
Matt Glynn