Todd Aldinger withdraws from NY-24 congressional race

Aldinger did not return a phone message from The Buffalo News earlier in the day, in which The News intended to ask him to confirm that he was leaving the race and endorsing McCarthy.

The move leaves three potential challengers to Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican first elected to Congress in 2020: McCarthy; Mario Fratto, a 37-year-old lawyer and small business owner from Geneva; and John Murtari, 65, a Wayne County Air Force veteran.

Aldinger said on Twitter that he was endorsing McCarthy "fully, completely, and without any reservations."

McCarthy was happy to have Aldinger's support. Calling Aldinger "a great man and competitor," McCarthy said on Twitter: "We will unify the America First voice of our people and region. Localism, not globalism, will prevail."

Aldinger never officially filed as a congressional candidate with the Federal Election Commission – an omission that left some political pros wondering if he was ever a serious candidate.