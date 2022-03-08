Todd Aldinger withdraws from NY-24 congressional race

WASHINGTON – Todd J. Aldinger, the Buffalo lawyer who rocketed to prominence with a series of lawsuits against Covid-19 mandates, withdrew on Tuesday from a potential primary challenge to Rep. Chris Jacobs in New York's newly redrawn 24th congressional district.
"I needed much more support than I have received to stay and fight in New York," Aldinger said on Twitter. "I will not be running for Congress."
Todd J. Aldinger, most recently associated with litigation against Erie County mask mandates considered but never filed by the Village of Williamsville, said he looks to face Rep. Chris Jacobs in the Republican primary.
Aldinger then endorsed Andrew McCarthy, a conservative candidate and Air Force veteran who lives in Niagara Falls, in the race against Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican.
The move came only five weeks after Aldinger told The Buffalo News that he would run for Congress, saying: "My plan is to run and win."
But by Tuesday, Aldinger had a much different plan.
Several challengers say they want to run to the right of Rep. Chris Jacobs in the June 28 primary. They criticize Jacobs' views on the U.S. Capitol riot, the Covid-19 pandemic, Ukraine and even a little-noticed GOP bill on gender identity.
"I will no longer be around to take your legal cases," he said in his tweet. "I will be looking to move out of state ASAP. Thanks to everyone who supported me. But now is not the right time for me."
Aldinger did not return a phone message from The Buffalo News earlier in the day, in which The News intended to ask him to confirm that he was leaving the race and endorsing McCarthy.
The move leaves three potential challengers to Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican first elected to Congress in 2020: McCarthy; Mario Fratto, a 37-year-old lawyer and small business owner from Geneva; and John Murtari, 65, a Wayne County Air Force veteran.
Aldinger said on Twitter that he was endorsing McCarthy "fully, completely, and without any reservations."
McCarthy was happy to have Aldinger's support. Calling Aldinger "a great man and competitor," McCarthy said on Twitter: "We will unify the America First voice of our people and region. Localism, not globalism, will prevail."
Republican congressional candidate – and anti-mandate attorney – was once in favor of Covid shutdowns
"We need leaders to be able to take positions and then not get locked into them," Todd Aldinger said in explaining why he changed his tune.
Aldinger never officially filed as a congressional candidate with the Federal Election Commission – an omission that left some political pros wondering if he was ever a serious candidate.
His withdrawal came nine days after The Buffalo News reported that nearly two years before winning fame in a series of lawsuits against local vaccine and mask mandates, Aldinger tweeted grave concerns about the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic. Aldinger deleted those tweets, which The Buffalo News found on the Wayback Machine internet archive.