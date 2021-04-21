Today's snowfall sets a record

A record amount of snow fell today, shattering the 87-year-old record.

The National Weather Service measured 3.1 inches at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport today, which easily beat the 1.3 inches that fell in 1934, according to meteorologist Jon Hitchcock.

"I don’t think it’s a record too many of us were excited to break, but we did," Hitchcock said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The total amount of snow at the airport for the storm starting Tuesday night was 4.6 inches, but that wasn't the most snow in the area. The honors go to Clarence Center and Williamsville, where 5 inches were recorded as of 7 a.m.

West Seneca had 4.5 inches, Derby, 4.1 inches; Snyder, 4.1 inches; Eden, 3.7 inches; East Aurora and Lake View, 3.6 inches. The usual snowbelt areas, Glenwood and Boston, only had 1.5 inches.

The snow won't stay around very long. Some will melt today, as the high reaches in the 30s. It will be in the low 40s Thursday and in the 50s Friday.

A welcome change will come next week, when the highs will be in the 70s by the middle of the week, Hitchcock said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.