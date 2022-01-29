To honor Rosa Parks, these Buffalo women started shoveling snow

Rochester supplements snow shoveling by homeowners by plowing its 878 miles of sidewalks every time 4 or more inches of snow fall on the city, according to the City of Rochester’s website.

Syracuse in 2019 began a pilot program to clear snow on 20 miles of high-traffic sidewalks. The next year, the city added 20 more miles to the plan, according to Syracuse.com.

Activists say Buffalo – of all cities – should have a detailed plan for dealing with snow and its impact on pedestrians, particularly in communities that are historically reliant on public transportation.

“What are we known for?” Nowak asked. “We’re known for football, chicken wings and snow. That we don’t have a handle on this and we just leave it to people who might be trying to run out to get their kids to school, or who may be using a mobility device, especially after the plows come through … it’s impractical.”

Which is why Lindsey and her friends were taking matters into their own hands.