To honor Rosa Parks, these Buffalo women started shoveling snow

Gloria James shoveled. Dior Lindsey scraped. And Pamela Westbrook chopped.
Together, the Buffalo women were part of a volunteer “shovel brigade” clearing sidewalks on the city’s East Side on Saturday as part of Transit Equity Week, a service-based celebration of the late civil rights activist Rosa Parks.
It took 30 minutes of sweating, scraping and salting at the corner of Fillmore and Kensington avenues before the group finally saw their first sign of sidewalk beneath the white blanket of heavy snow.
“This is a real job,” James said as she stopped to catch her breath. “This is not something that is easy.”
The weeklong event is national, but in Buffalo it focuses on a problem the group says pops up every few years: snow that piles up on sidewalks around bus shelters, forcing people to walk in the street within inches of speeding vehicles.
“On Main Street, there’s mounds of snow,” said James, a student at the University at Buffalo who is studying social work. “My grandmother would not be able to get past that and catch the bus safely.”
Surveys of transit riders show uncleared sidewalks and bus stops are “one of the most visible and most preventable” issues, said Holly Nowak, executive director of the Coalition for Economic Justice, a nonprofit that organized the shoveling initiative along with Buffalo Transit Riders United.
City code states that property owners are responsible for shoveling their sidewalks, but with many vacant properties – some city-owned – scattered throughout the East Side, sidewalks on long stretches of commercial property in the most high-traffic areas sometimes are impassable.
The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority also clears shelters on property it owns, Nowak said, but gaps in what is covered by the two governments remain.
“Drivers are like, ‘what are these people doing in the street?’ and people who are walking are like, ‘why are these cars so reckless?’ And some of that could be true sometimes, but the real problem is, why isn’t there somewhere safe for pedestrians and people riding their bikes, or people taking the bus, to be?” Nowak said.
For four winters starting in 2015, the city had a pilot program for sidewalk snow removal. It hired contractors to clear 30,000 linear feet of sidewalks on main thoroughfares, including Bailey, Broadway, East Delavan, Fillmore and Elmwood avenues, according to the city’s 2016 snow removal plan posted online.
But the pilot program is no longer in effect and the city’s current snow removal plan does not appear to be posted online. A spokesman for Mayor Byron W. Brown did not provide The News with the city’s most recent snow removal plan when asked.
“So they acknowledged that it was a useful thing, they had the equipment, they assigned it to workers and then they just stopped,” Nowak said.
Mayoral spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in a written statement the pilot program “was designed to have a finite duration to give the City time to analyze how to best apply the program.”
He said the Brown administration “is continuing to look at options for the program as we come out of pandemic in a stronger financial position.”
When told about the shovel brigade, DeGeorge said in a separate statement the city “is already doing this work through the Mayors Impact Team, DPW and volunteers through the Good Neighbor Network (GNN) coordinated by the Division of Citizen Services and the City's 311 system, providing them with shovels and salt.”
Those efforts did not appear to impress James, a member of the Buffalo Association of Black Social Workers who toiled away on Kensington with no city crews in sight.
“It’s funny that they say they have a plan and one of the streets on their plan is not touched,” she said. “So their plan is ineffective.”
Other cities have taken more aggressive efforts to clear sidewalks after large snowfalls.
Rochester supplements snow shoveling by homeowners by plowing its 878 miles of sidewalks every time 4 or more inches of snow fall on the city, according to the City of Rochester’s website.
Syracuse in 2019 began a pilot program to clear snow on 20 miles of high-traffic sidewalks. The next year, the city added 20 more miles to the plan, according to Syracuse.com.
Activists say Buffalo – of all cities – should have a detailed plan for dealing with snow and its impact on pedestrians, particularly in communities that are historically reliant on public transportation.
“What are we known for?” Nowak asked. “We’re known for football, chicken wings and snow. That we don’t have a handle on this and we just leave it to people who might be trying to run out to get their kids to school, or who may be using a mobility device, especially after the plows come through … it’s impractical.”
Which is why Lindsey and her friends were taking matters into their own hands.
“If we keep standing around and saying, ‘That’s not my job …’ Somebody’s got to be the one to start caring about other people. Sometimes, it’s kind of contagious when people see you doing good stuff,” Lindsey said.
A man driving down Fillmore stopped his car when he saw the women shoveling and handed them a bag of snow melt. After the purple crystals went to work, the group finally broke through another piece of ice.
Moments later, a Metro bus pulled up to the stop with two young riders near the front. The driver looked at the women, put her hands together in a prayer motion and mouthed the words, “thank you.”