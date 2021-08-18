Tires, Coke and fire trucks all part of Tonawanda business boom

A major expansion of Sumitomo Rubber USA's tire-making plant, a complete overhaul of Coca-Cola's local distribution center and the transformation of a shuttered nursing home into senior apartments all are moving ahead in the Town of Tonawanda.
The three projects – worth at least a combined $150 million by one estimate – were reviewed at this month's town Planning Board meeting and are strongly backed by Tonawanda officials. Two are examples of significant investment in the town's manufacturing base and one is a long-awaited reuse of an empty building along the Delaware Avenue corridor, Councilman John A. Bargnesi Jr. said.
"The Town of Tonawanda is all about redevelopment," said Bargnesi, the Town Board liaison to the Planning Board.
The three large-scale projects were among several items of interest on a busy August agenda for the Planning Board. They included:
The company said the expansion will allow the facility to supply more Falken-branded passenger, SUV, truck and bus tires to customers in North America, with reduced sales lead times.
Sumitomo Rubber: The company's parent announced in February that it planned to invest $122 million in a 60,000-square-foot expansion of its tire-making factory on Sheridan Drive along the I-190. The technology upgrades would boost production capacity at the plant from 9,000 Falken-branded passenger vehicle and truck tires and Dunlop motorcycle tires to about 18,000 tires per day.
The investment would help retain the 1,340 jobs at the plant and create about 30 more. Work could start in 2022 and wrap up in 2023. The company received 2,000 kilowatts of low-cost hydropower and $3.3 million in state tax credits.
The town Planning Board has begun to assess the project's environmental impact and soon will review the site plan, member Robert Morris said.
Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast of Bedford, N.H., wants to overhaul its Western New York operations.
Coca-Cola: New Hampshire-based Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast plans to overhaul its distribution facilities on Milens Road, near the I-290, demolishing the existing buildings and constructing new offices and warehouse space in their place at the same site.
The goal, according to the company, is to create a more efficient operation, while retaining its 124 jobs. In all, the $22.6 million project would see the company expand from 102,611 square feet of space to 112,000 square feet.
The company is seeking a package of more than $1.24 million in sales and property tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency. The Planning Board granted the necessary approvals, Morris said.
The complicated project would be performed in phases because the company wants to continue distribution operations throughout construction, Bargnesi said.
Senior apartments: A Brooklyn-based limited liability company, LMSM Equities, last month paid $800,000 for the former Oakwood Senior Living facility at 3456 Delaware Ave. The state Health Department had issued an emergency order to close the facility in 2019.
The new owners plan to convert the facility to senior apartments, Morris said. The new facility will have half the residential units as the previous facility following the conversion, he said, and added that the project will require a handful of variances.
Bargnesi said the new owners will pump millions of dollars into the apartment conversion.
Colden Enterprises: The distributor of fire trucks, ambulances and other equipment for first responders wants to expand from its longtime home at 750 Ontario St. to add a new emergency vehicle dealership at 890 Ontario. The company must resubmit a site plan for Planning Board review, Morris said.
Ceramics research: Calix Ceramic Solutions, which Bargnesi said develops body armor components, is seeking to move from its Amherst location to 4291 Delaware Ave., a former Wonder Hostess Bakery. The Planning Board recommended approval of a special use permit, and the Town Board has set a public hearing for next week.
Former credit union building: The Kenmore Teachers Federal Credit Union has a signed contract to sell its former home at 258 Highland Parkway, off Englewood Avenue, that has sat vacant since it moved to Sheridan Drive in 2016. A "frustrating" number of deals have fallen through in recent years, said Phil Jarosz, a member of the credit union board. This includes a child care center, a pizzeria and a Hawaiian barbecue restaurant.