Tires, Coke and fire trucks all part of Tonawanda business boom

Senior apartments: A Brooklyn-based limited liability company, LMSM Equities, last month paid $800,000 for the former Oakwood Senior Living facility at 3456 Delaware Ave. The state Health Department had issued an emergency order to close the facility in 2019.

The new owners plan to convert the facility to senior apartments, Morris said. The new facility will have half the residential units as the previous facility following the conversion, he said, and added that the project will require a handful of variances.

Bargnesi said the new owners will pump millions of dollars into the apartment conversion.

Colden Enterprises: The distributor of fire trucks, ambulances and other equipment for first responders wants to expand from its longtime home at 750 Ontario St. to add a new emergency vehicle dealership at 890 Ontario. The company must resubmit a site plan for Planning Board review, Morris said.

Ceramics research: Calix Ceramic Solutions, which Bargnesi said develops body armor components, is seeking to move from its Amherst location to 4291 Delaware Ave., a former Wonder Hostess Bakery. The Planning Board recommended approval of a special use permit, and the Town Board has set a public hearing for next week.