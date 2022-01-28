Tired of all the time you spend on social media? It also might be making you sick

Overwhelmed with the overload of storybook-style photos, sky-is-falling posts and unapologetic political rants you regularly see on social media?

Turns out they also might be making you sick.

A University at Buffalo study suggests a link between frequent social media use and unwelcome changes in the body.

The research involved 251 undergraduate students who use social media. Those who did so the most were found to have higher levels of a biological marker of chronic inflammation that can help predict serious illness, including diabetes, some cancers and cardiovascular disease.

Elevated levels of C-reactive protein (CRP) also can signal a propensity toward more frequent headaches, chest and back pain, and a greater need for health care, said David Lee, an assistant professor of communication in the UB College of Arts and Sciences and first author of the study report, recently published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.

“It’s critical that we understand how engagement across (social media) platforms contributes to physical health,” Lee said in a university news release.