Tired of all the time you spend on social media? It also might be making you sick

Overwhelmed with the overload of storybook-style photos, sky-is-falling posts and unapologetic political rants you regularly see on social media?
Turns out they also might be making you sick.
A University at Buffalo study suggests a link between frequent social media use and unwelcome changes in the body.
The research involved 251 undergraduate students who use social media. Those who did so the most were found to have higher levels of a biological marker of chronic inflammation that can help predict serious illness, including diabetes, some cancers and cardiovascular disease.
Elevated levels of C-reactive protein (CRP) also can signal a propensity toward more frequent headaches, chest and back pain, and a greater need for health care, said David Lee, an assistant professor of communication in the UB College of Arts and Sciences and first author of the study report, recently published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.
“It’s critical that we understand how engagement across (social media) platforms contributes to physical health,” Lee said in a university news release.
Researchers who study the platforms have explored the mental health implications since cellphones and the internet were invented, Lee said. A small number of studies have found links to physical health but have mostly involved self-reporting.
The UB study involved blood draws from the diverse group of student participants, aged 18 to 24 – a demographic group that spends about six hours a day texting, online or using social media. Participants also completed questionnaires about their health and use of Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram during the study, conducted in 2017.
“The more participants used social media,” Lee said, “the more somatic symptoms they experienced and visits to the doctor they reported. They also showed higher levels of chronic inflammation.”
Lee said more studies are needed.
“This correlational finding can’t rule out the possibility that poor health impacts social media usage,” he said. “In our previous research, we found those high in self-esteem benefited from using social media, but people low in self-esteem did not. So, the effect may be more nuanced.”
Fry away – with air: A nutritionist with Health magazine wrote last month that air fryers, which can crisp foods quickly and evenly by pushing hot air around them – without oils and added calories – produces much healthier dishes than deep fryers.
Registered dietitian Cynthia Sass pointed to a 2015 review published in the journal Nutrients that found consuming fried foods four or more times a week poses a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension and heart failure.
Sass wrote that very high-moisture foods and battered fare generally don’t hold up as well as other foods in air fryers. She singled out tofu, pumpkin seeds, chicken and starchier vegetables as particularly sturdy for this healthier method.
We still wonder about the nutritional benefits of air-fried chicken wings. Buffalo nutritionists have assured us that they can be part of a healthy diet – but only in moderation.
