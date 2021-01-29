Tips to better cope with pandemic stress, and where to find extra support

Addressing stress that comes with the coronavirus pandemic can help you better adapt in such uncertain times.

It starts with structure. Get up, eat and go to bed at roughly the same times each day, even on weekends.

Focus the best you can on one thing at a time, one day at a time.

Eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly and take time throughout the day to safely do what you enjoy.

Other ideas:

Socialize: Stay in contact with loved ones, including family and friends, even if you can only do so safely online or by phone. Connecting with others can increase happiness and reduce stress.

Choose comfort wisely: Try to avoid increased use of foods heavy in salt, sugar or fat, as well as alcohol and other drugs. These give a false, fleeting sense of happiness. Instead, practice other coping skills to improve your mood and decrease your stress.

Move: Stress often becomes stored in our muscles, causing tension. Yoga, tai chi and simple stretching can focus attention on your muscles, easing tension and clearing your mind. A brisk walk can help, too.