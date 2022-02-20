Tioga Downs owner says he was not aware of MWBE fraud

Gural said he was not aware of the alleged scheme and he said the manager who handled the project has since left his company. But Gural had a theory as to why corners may have been cut.

"I’m not happy about it, but my guess is it’s impossible to find someone who would qualify as a (minority-owned) food distributor," Gural said. "Food distributors are big companies – they’re not mom and pops. Usually you can find mom and pops to do a lot of this stuff."

Gural said he is not well liked in Albany because he accused former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of running a "criminal operation" when it came to awarding casino licenses.

Asked whether he thought politics may have played a role in state investigators looking into the casino project, he said, "I have no idea. But it doesn’t matter. If you can’t find a contractor, you should say, ‘I can’t find anybody’ and see what they say, rather than make it look like you found somebody. So I’m not happy about how that was handled."