Times Beach to be restored with $10 million in infrastructure funds

WASHINGTON – The Times Beach Nature Preserve, a 55-acre site on Buffalo's Outer Harbor that has been battered into disuse by frequent storms in recent years, will be restored thanks to one of the first local outlays from last year's $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, announced Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers will receive $10 million in infrastructure funding to restore the site, which is located just south of the current U.S. Coast Guard facility on the city's waterfront. Under the restoration plan, the break wall that aims to protect the site from violent waves will be fortified, while habitats and public access walkways will be repaired.

"This is a big get for Buffalo," Higgins said. "This project will go a long way to complement the parkland that's already there."

Higgins said he anticipates work on the project beginning this spring and being done within a year.