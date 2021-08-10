Timeline: Kathy Hochul's political career

Kathleen Courtney Hochul timeline
1958: Born in Buffalo.
1976: Graduated from Hamburg High School.
1980: Graduated from Syracuse University, where she was active in student government.
1983: Graduated from law school at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.
1984: After working as a lawyer in private practice, joined the Washington staff of Rep. John J. LaFalce, D-Town of Tonawanda, as a legislative assistant and legal counsel.
1984: Married William J. Hochul Jr., a lawyer who later served as U.S. attorney in Buffalo. They have two children.
1986: Joined the office of Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan, D-N.Y., as a legislative assistant and attorney on staff.
1991: Moved back to Hamburg with her family.
1994: Appointed to a vacancy on the Hamburg Town Board, where she would serve for 13 years.
Support Local Journalism
1998: Helped launch campaign calling for removal of Thruway toll barriers, notably the one in Lackawanna.
2003: Named chief deputy in the Erie County Clerk's Office.
2007: Named by Gov. Eliot Spitzer to replace her boss, David Swarts, as Erie County clerk, before winning election to the post in 2010.
2011: Won a special election for a House seat representing the 26th District.
2012: Lost a reelection fight to Republican Chris Collins.
2013: Hired as vice president for government relations at M&T Bank.
2014: Tabbed as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's choice for lieutenant governor and, despite grumbling about a conservative voting record from some liberal Democrats, won election to the post that November.
2018: Reelected as lieutenant governor despite primary challenge from a progressive New York City Council member.
2020: Cuomo named Hochul to oversee the reopening of Western New York's economy in midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. But she played little if any role in setting policies or making decisions.
2021: State and national attention settled on Hochul following disclosure of sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.
Aug. 10, 2021: Cuomo resigns; Hochul to become the state's first woman governor "in 14 days."