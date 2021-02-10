Time Release Sciences wants to double tax breaks; Eastman Machine wants expansion help

The ECIDA board will also consider an application by Eastman Machine Co. for tax breaks to assist a 7,400-square-foot expansion of the downtown Buffalo manufacturer's facility at 775 and 779 Washington St.

The addition would provide more space for loading docks, storage and automated assembly.

Eastman Machine produces cutting and material handling equipment, using its existing 130,000-square-foot facility. But it needs more room to store materials or other purchased items that are used in the manufacturing process. Those are currently just kept on the factory floor, so removing them will allow the company to rearrange its equipment and operation to be more efficient and productive.

The company wants to construct the addition on vacant land and a parking lot area on the west side of the building. It owns the land and has applied for site plan approval from the city.

Eastman Machine says its aging two-story complex is limiting its ability to grow and keep up with customer demand, particularly for its automated CNC cutting equipment. And it needs to stay competitive with both domestic and foreign rivals.

Without ECIDA's help, it claims, it can't do so. And it's already been contacted by economic development officials in South Carolina, Georgia, Texas and Michigan.