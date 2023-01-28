Time, information critical in locating people with cognitive impairments who wander away

Time and information are critical components in the search for cognitively impaired people who wander away from their homes and the people who love and care for them.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said his office had ATVs, UTVs, drones and search teams at their disposal in the search for Diane Harvey, 82, of Middleport, whose body was found Thursday. Harvey, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, was reported missing a day earlier.

Filicetti stressed that it is important for families with vulnerable loved ones prone to wander to take precautions.

"Before Middleport police were notified, we were probably 14 to 15 hours since she had wandered," Filicetti recalled Friday.

"Through having our investigators out there puling (surveillance) cameras at different locations, we (were) able to determine she had left Tuesday night about 9:45 p.m., and the first law enforcement contact was at 12 o'clock on a Wednesday. So, we kind of knew we were up against the gun, but I never say never. We've got to go and try and hope for the best," he added.

Filicetti said search teams put in their best efforts on Wednesday without success. Two hours into resuming the search for Harvey on Thursday, the woman's body was found roughly about a half-mile from her apartment.

In responding to reports of a missing person with Alzheimer's, the sheriff said that one of the first things responders do is a cursory search.

"When that comes up negative, one of the first things we do is ask for a current photo so that we can get that photo out through The Buffalo News or whatever media outlets or social media," Filicetti said.

He said families will be often tempted to search on their own before contacting local authorities.

"Notifying us as soon as they think that their loved one is missing, that will facilitate a quick response," Filicetti said.

The Sheriff's Office offers wearable GPS wrist watch locaters it bought using grant money.

"We loan these to people who suffer from Alzheimer's, dementia, or even kids that may have disabilities and who tend to wander. We loan these to those families," Filicetti said.

Information about the program can be found on the Sheriff's Office programs and services website.

The county charges a fee of $49.99 a month to activate the service, which allows the user to monitor the whereabouts of a vulnerable loved one who may go missing.

Using an app, one can set up a zone around their home and receive an automatic notification if the person with Alzheimer's breaches it, after which the person can be tracked either by the user or the Sheriff's Office.

"We can maintain information so that if they call us, maybe they're in a panic, we can look up information and track, as well, and pinpoint exactly where the individual is. They also offer, on this watch, an SOS button. So, if the wandering person has the wherewithal to hit the SOS button, it'll directly notify a family member or they can call us for help or take care of it on their own," the sheriff said.

There are also alarm systems that can be put on a home to alert a caregiver if a vulnerable person was to wander, Filicetti said.

"It's sad for the family. You know, the community is upset," he said of the most recent tragedy. "We have a solution that I think is helpful.

"There's different products out there on the market, but, certainly, having some information at the ready or identifiers on the individuals that wander is helpful."