Time for a walk: Explore Buffalo adds a dozen tours as it kicks off new season

The coronavirus pandemic shortened the Explore Buffalo season of regional tours last year, sidelined half of its volunteer tour guides and forced the nonprofit to play to an almost exclusively local audience.
Considering the circumstances, things worked out as well as they could have for an organization that shows off regional historical, architectural and cultural gems.
“There were no sports games to go to, no festivals,” Executive Director Brad Hahn said. “The usual traditions of summer, for the most part, were gone but you could still take a walking tour for a little slice of normalcy.
“We saw a few people coming from elsewhere in New York State – Rochester, Syracuse – and a few from Pittsburgh,” he said, “but really nothing from across the country that we would normally see.”
Explore Buffalo leaders expect a larger, more geographically diverse crowd during the eighth season, which starts this weekend, even though Covid-prevention measures will remain in place as science and the pandemic warrants.
Volunteer guides, called docents, showed their optimism over the winter by creating a dozen new tours to complement standard fare.
That is six times more than the pair of new tours offered last year: A walk through the village of Kenmore, and an Ohio Street Resurgence Tour that explore the industrial history and new development in the Buffalo Inner and Outer harbors.
Most of the new tours explore smaller communities outside the city. They include a walk through Lackawanna focused on Father Nelson Baker and the once-hulking city steel mills, a tour of the waterfront in the twin cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda, and a closer glimpse of the grand historic homes and churches in the City of Tonawanda.
Exceptions include a city tour that starts at the former War Memorial Stadium and snakes through the Fruit Belt, and a Leading Ladies of Delaware walk that remembers women leaders who helped shape Buffalo business, civic organizations and the arts.
The additions join a popular Delaware Mansion, Best of Buffalo and Scandalous Buffalo tours; a village series that includes Williamsville, Lockport, Lancaster and Hamburg; and city neighborhood sojourns.
“We saw especially the neighborhood tours and the new tours that we launched last year filling up as fast as we could add dates,” Hahn said.
Bike tours also are back this season, including one selling briskly that starts at Five Points Bakery and explores the West Side. Bus tours continue to be on hold.
Tour costs generally run $15, or $5 for students. Explorer Pass members willing to pay $60, or $90 per family, for an annual membership can reserve space free for several of the tours. Those who book an Explorer Pass by Friday get 20% off.
Pandemic protocols remain in place to keep docents and participants safe.
- Tours will be limited to 10 people, though that might climb if regional pandemic rates ease.
- Walk-up participation is prohibited. Spots can be reserved up to two hours before each tour, based on availability, at explorebuffalo.org. Payment must be made in advance online.
- Masks, face shields or bandannas must be worn at all times.
- Tours that sometimes stretch up to two hours will be limited to 90 minutes and will not include indoor visits at some sites that were more welcoming pre-coronavirus.
- Masked docents who lead the tours will use microphones, so everyone can hear them.
Tours generally stretch 1.5 miles. They run rain or shine. In cases of extreme weather, credits or refunds will be arranged.
Almost all 200 Explore Buffalo docents will be back on the streets this year, through at least October, including 18 new volunteers that have gone through training. The exception: a half-dozen tour leaders who live in Ontario.
Hahn hopes that will help boost the number of steps taken by tour participants to contribute 20 million steps to the WNY Walks! initiative, as has been the case most recent years. The pandemic total was about 8 million.
“This is a great way if you've put on a few pounds during the past year, or just want some exercise,” he said, “to get some of those daily steps in and learn something about city and about our communities.”
email: sscanlon@buffnews.com
Twitter: @BNrefresh, @ScottBScanlon