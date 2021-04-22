Time for a walk: Explore Buffalo adds a dozen tours as it kicks off new season

The coronavirus pandemic shortened the Explore Buffalo season of regional tours last year, sidelined half of its volunteer tour guides and forced the nonprofit to play to an almost exclusively local audience.

Considering the circumstances, things worked out as well as they could have for an organization that shows off regional historical, architectural and cultural gems.

“There were no sports games to go to, no festivals,” Executive Director Brad Hahn said. “The usual traditions of summer, for the most part, were gone but you could still take a walking tour for a little slice of normalcy.

“We saw a few people coming from elsewhere in New York State – Rochester, Syracuse – and a few from Pittsburgh,” he said, “but really nothing from across the country that we would normally see.”

Explore Buffalo leaders expect a larger, more geographically diverse crowd during the eighth season, which starts this weekend, even though Covid-prevention measures will remain in place as science and the pandemic warrants.

Volunteer guides, called docents, showed their optimism over the winter by creating a dozen new tours to complement standard fare.