Tim Kennedy's bills would force new rules on Western Region OTB

Strip the employees of take-home vehicles. Cap gifts to insiders at $15 so they can’t receive tickets to games and concerts. Appoint a new board of directors to account for the size of Western New York's counties.
State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, reacting to a drumbeat of negative publicity surrounding the Western Region Off-Track Betting Corp., introduced those three measures this week to rein in OTB operations.
Michael Nolan’s federal court case seeks millions of dollars in damages and gives a grim view of a politically connected leadership team accused of cronyism.
The Buffalo Democrat, who belongs to the party that runs the Senate, says his bills primarily address a state comptroller’s inquiry that found the Western Region OTB failed to properly track the entertainment tickets it gives out to promote business and awarded tickets to its own employees and their family members.
“Through this legislation, we’re holding members accountable, revising outdated policy and creating fairer representation on the OTB board,” he said. “Taxpayers deserve better, and we intend to ensure they receive that.”
The comptroller’s report also mentioned an older issue: CEO Henry Wojtaszek did not always reimburse the OTB for his personal use of a take-home vehicle. The OTB said the matter was already rectified when Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released his report in September. At the time, the OTB said it was considering recalling all take-home vehicles, as one of Kennedy’s three bills would do.
“Revenues from the OTB are supposed to go to participating municipalities,” Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said, “not to give board members and employees generous perks and other benefits.”
Wojtaszek said Thursday that the organization has winnowed the number of take-home vehicles from 12-15 when he became CEO in 2016 to four or five now and will probably reduce the number further. He said the system to disburse tickets has already been improved to follow the state comptroller's suggestions. He did not have a comment on Kennedy's proposal to revamp the way directors are selected.
DiNapoli, meanwhile, endorsed the bills.
“My auditors found a troubling disregard for appropriate safeguards to hold people accountable and protect public resources,” he said in a Kennedy-issued news release. “Sen. Kennedy is proposing legislation that addresses this mismanagement and our major audit findings.”
The borders of 10 of the 15 districts weren't changed from the shape they have had for the past decade, and the changes in the other districts were viewed as minor.
The most radical of Kennedy’s proposals involves granting representation on the organization’s board of directors based on population. Right now, each of the 15 counties in the Western Region territory has a board member, as does Rochester and Buffalo. The counties and the cities receive shares of the agency’s proceeds.
Kennedy proposes that Erie, the largest county in Western New York, have four board representatives, while Chautauqua, Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, Schuyler and Seneca would share one director. Kennedy would have other counties share a single director. The cities of Buffalo and Rochester would each continue to have a member. The governor, Senate and the Assembly would each appoint a member. With this framework, Democrats would appoint a clear board majority.
The Republican Party has long influenced the Western Region OTB, and its top officials migrated over from the Niagara County GOP establishment through a channel opened when Republican George Maziarz of Newfane was a State Senate power broker. But Maziarz is no longer a senator and during a scandal broke with many of his former proteges. He has since been trying to call attention to perceived cronyism within the organization.