Tim Kennedy's bills would force new rules on Western Region OTB

Wojtaszek said Thursday that the organization has winnowed the number of take-home vehicles from 12-15 when he became CEO in 2016 to four or five now and will probably reduce the number further. He said the system to disburse tickets has already been improved to follow the state comptroller's suggestions. He did not have a comment on Kennedy's proposal to revamp the way directors are selected.

DiNapoli, meanwhile, endorsed the bills.

“My auditors found a troubling disregard for appropriate safeguards to hold people accountable and protect public resources,” he said in a Kennedy-issued news release. “Sen. Kennedy is proposing legislation that addresses this mismanagement and our major audit findings.”

Niagara County Legislature OKs redistricting, defeats OTB resolutions The borders of 10 of the 15 districts weren't changed from the shape they have had for the past decade, and the changes in the other districts were viewed as minor.

The most radical of Kennedy’s proposals involves granting representation on the organization’s board of directors based on population. Right now, each of the 15 counties in the Western Region territory has a board member, as does Rochester and Buffalo. The counties and the cities receive shares of the agency’s proceeds.