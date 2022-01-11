 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tim Ball leaves city attorney post for position in State Supreme Court
Tim Ball leaves city attorney post for position in State Supreme Court

Timothy A. Ball is no longer the City of Buffalo’s top attorney.

Ball resigned from his position as corporation counsel and accepted a job in the court system.

Ball sent emails to Common Council members on his last day, which was Friday, saying he will be working for Justice Gerald J. Whalen, presiding justice of the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court for Western and Central New York.

Senior Deputy Corporation Counsel Cavette Chambers will be acting corporation counsel.

Ball was appointed by Mayor Byron W. Brown and unanimously confirmed by the Council in 2012, and unanimously reconfirmed at least twice.

He is the brother of Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff Elizabeth “Betsey” Ball.

Timothy Ball was paid $130,817 last year, according to city records.

