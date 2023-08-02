With minimal fanfare, the Tifft Street Pier was reopened to foot traffic Wednesday after nearly a decade of being closed and in disrepair.

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced that more than $22,000 in repairs were completed on the pier through a shared services agreement between the city and New York State.

"The pier and the outer harbor are certainly both important assets to our city and region," said Brown. "Thousands of visitors come to our city for arts, architecture, sports and recreation, and so it's important to us to keep areas like this open for the public to enjoy."

The Tifft Street Pier, which is just a stone's throw from the Gallagher Pier off Fuhrmann Boulevard, was first opened in 2014, but it was closed shortly thereafter after sustaining some weather-related structural damage that made it unsafe.

"I'm glad that our public works department was able to do the work with our partners to get the pier reopened," Brown said.

Don Polito, a senior engineer with the Buffalo Department of Public Works, was in charge of the project and oversaw the work to reopen the pier. He said much of the work involved repairing and re-installing the stainless steel cables along the entire length of the pier, new railings, and the removal of a floating platform. The newly reopened pier also includes the replacement of damaged boards on the boardwalk, new stainless steel benches and an aerodynamically designed shelter at the end of the pier.

"In addition, we did some washing," Polito said. "You can see the new deck was cleaned and sealed. We also maintained the LED lighting system on the pier. It sustained some damage. As all of you know, during high water events, the extent of Lake Erie comes up sometimes six to eight feet and caused some damage to the pier. There was some structural work to the pier that was done, but right now she's open and she's safe for fishing, biking and recreational use."

South Council Member Christopher Scanlon lauded the project.

"I think, historically, as Buffalonians, we take for granted this incredible asset we have here in Lake Erie, but I don't think that's the case anymore. People are out experiencing and appreciating the water more than they ever have here, and this pier is an incredible asset for us to do that," Scanlon said.

Rep. Brian Higgins, in a statement Wednesday, described the pier as one of several unique destinations along the Buffalo Outer Harbor.

"The project, supported by federal funding, was completed in 2014 as a unique feature to draw people closer to the water and allows for improved fishing and public access. We are happy to see this access restored and returned to the public," Higgins said.

Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton said that now that the repair work on the pier is completed, the city is prepared to keep it open for the future.