Tickets for the 2021 Decorators' Show House now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Decorators’ Show House, the Grace Millard Knox House at 800 Delaware Ave.

Decorators and other design pros will be working all summer to transform this early 20th century mansion before the doors open to visitors from Aug. 21 through Sept. 18.

Highlights of the home include a grand foyer and staircase, paneled library, music room, drawing room and a rotunda. It was built between 1915-1918 for the widow of Seymour H. Knox and their children. A sneak peek of the undecorated home took place in May.

Tickets need to be purchased online. To buy, visit buffalo.jl.org/show-house, where you will also find information on Monday private tours, house history and more.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Presale timed tickets for general admission are $30 through Aug. 20; $35 beginning Aug. 21. Monday private tour tickets are $40. For questions, email JLBuffaloTickets@gmail.com or call 884-8865.