Tickets for the 2021 Decorators' Show House now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Decorators’ Show House, the Grace Millard Knox House at 800 Delaware Ave.
Decorators and other design pros will be working all summer to transform this early 20th century mansion before the doors open to visitors from Aug. 21 through Sept. 18.
Highlights of the home include a grand foyer and staircase, paneled library, music room, drawing room and a rotunda. It was built between 1915-1918 for the widow of Seymour H. Knox and their children. A sneak peek of the undecorated home took place in May.
Tickets need to be purchased online. To buy, visit buffalo.jl.org/show-house, where you will also find information on Monday private tours, house history and more.
Presale timed tickets for general admission are $30 through Aug. 20; $35 beginning Aug. 21. Monday private tour tickets are $40. For questions, email JLBuffaloTickets@gmail.com or call 884-8865.
“Due to the Covid-19 restrictions recently being lifted, no masks will be required for those who are fully vaccinated. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the house,” said Karen Benz Coen, show house chairwoman. Keep an eye on the website and Junior League of Buffalo Facebook page for any updates.
Decorators’ Show House is a major community fundraiser presented by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News that takes place every other year.
The Grace Millard Knox House is the 21st Decorators’ Show House. Since 1981, Decorators’ Show Houses have raised more than $4.4 million to benefit 23 local cultural and human service organizations.