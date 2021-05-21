Thursday's record heat marked Buffalo's third-earliest 90-degree day

Thursday's 90-degree day wasn't just a record-breaker, it was one of the earliest days on the calendar that Buffalo has experienced that kind of heat.

The Buffalo high temperature of 90 Thursday broke the record for May 20, surpassing the mark of 89 set in 2012.

It was also the third-soonest that Buffalo hit the 90-degree mark. The only times that Buffalo recorded a 90-degree day earlier on the calendar were on May 5, 1950, and April 28, 1990.

"It was fairly early for reaching 90 degrees," said forecaster Dave Zaff of the National Weather Service's Buffalo station at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. "We don't typically do that this early in May."

Today is expected to be very warm as well, with a forecasted high in the mid- to upper 80s. The record for May 21 is 90 degrees, set in 1977.

Zaff said the high temperatures are a result of dry conditions and a warm weather pattern.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"The pattern for much of the spring has been relatively dry, so we have a little less moisture in the air than we typically do at this time of year," he said. "Another anomalous factor has been that the pattern overhead has brought in a surge of warm air, so we've gone from virtually no spring right into the heat of summer."