Thursday's record heat marked Buffalo's third-earliest 90-degree day

Thursday's 90-degree day wasn't just a record-breaker, it was one of the earliest days on the calendar that Buffalo has experienced that kind of heat.
The Buffalo high temperature of 90 Thursday broke the record for May 20, surpassing the mark of 89 set in 2012.
It was also the third-soonest that Buffalo hit the 90-degree mark. The only times that Buffalo recorded a 90-degree day earlier on the calendar were on May 5, 1950, and April 28, 1990.
"It was fairly early for reaching 90 degrees," said forecaster Dave Zaff of the National Weather Service's Buffalo station at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. "We don't typically do that this early in May."
Today is expected to be very warm as well, with a forecasted high in the mid- to upper 80s. The record for May 21 is 90 degrees, set in 1977.
Zaff said the high temperatures are a result of dry conditions and a warm weather pattern.
"The pattern for much of the spring has been relatively dry, so we have a little less moisture in the air than we typically do at this time of year," he said. "Another anomalous factor has been that the pattern overhead has brought in a surge of warm air, so we've gone from virtually no spring right into the heat of summer."
This week's heat has made May a month of extremes. The first day of the month included a low of 35 degrees, and there were trace amounts of snow on May 11.
For the second-straight day, the state Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality health advisory for Western New York. Today's alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Under the DEC's air quality index scale, the alert level for Western New York is orange or "unhealthy for sensitive groups" due to an increased amount of ozone in the air.
"Typically you will get an air quality issue with higher temperatures," Zaff said. "It's variable, dependent on air flow, or if you have any wind at all."
Under an air quality advisory, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals who may be especially sensitive to elevated levels of pollutants consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity.
"Generally those with respiratory issues are recommended to stay inside," said Zaff. "Average individuals probably wouldn't notice it.
"But with these temperatures, it's always good to limit outdoor strenuous exercises and just take it easy."