Thunder of Niagara air show canceled for this year
This year's planned Thunder of Niagara air show at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station was canceled Wednesday. The base made the news public Thursday.

The announcement from the base said that the Covid-19 virus continues to present a threat to service personnel and civilians alike.

“The Department of Defense and the Air Force Reserve are taking reasoned, measured approaches to returning to normalcy without excessive risk to force,” Col. Carl Magnusson, 914th Air Refueling Wing commander, said in a written statement.

“With this in mind, the Thunder of Niagara 2021 air show event will not take place as scheduled; hopefully, it will return in the future, when public health conditions permit," Magnusson said.

The air show, which was announced in November, was scheduled for June 19-20 and was to have included the Navy's Blue Angels aerobatics team.

