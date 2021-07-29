Thruway bridge to be named in honor of fallen trooper with WNY roots

A Thruway bridge in Western New York will be named in honor of Trooper Joseph Gallagher, who died this spring more than three years after being struck by a distracted motorist, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced.
The bridge crosses over State Route 16 in West Seneca, near Thruway Exit 54. Gallagher grew up in South Buffalo and was a 2000 graduate of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School.
Support Local Journalism
On March 26, more than three years after a devastating crash, the South Buffalo native and married father of two young children, died.
Seven days before Christmas in 2017, Gallagher pulled up behind a stopped car on a two-lane overpass to the Long Island Expressway. He turned on his flashing lights and got out to help the driver. He put flares down around the disabled vehicle to close one lane of traffic. At the same time, Jesse Cohen, a 23-year-old West Islip man, was driving home from getting his cellphone repaired and was texting on three separate conversation threads when he struck Gallagher with his car, sending him flying.
The trooper suffered a traumatic brain injury from which he would never recover. He never talked or walked again. He could never return home, requiring 24-hour care in a nursing home. He died on March 26. He was 38. His funeral mass was held in Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna.
"Trooper Gallagher dedicated his life to keeping his fellow New Yorkers safe and was actively assisting a disabled motorist when he was gravely injured by a distracted driver," Cuomo said in a statement. "His passing early this spring is yet another reminder of the selfless actions our state police and other first responders perform daily. We pay homage to Trooper Gallagher's life and ultimate sacrifice by designating this bridge in his honor."