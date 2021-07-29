 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thruway bridge to be named in honor of fallen trooper with WNY roots
0 comments
top story

Thruway bridge to be named in honor of fallen trooper with WNY roots

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Leaving the church

The casket of Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher is carried out of Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

 News Staff Photographer

A Thruway bridge in Western New York will be named in honor of Trooper Joseph Gallagher, who died this spring more than three years after being struck by a distracted motorist, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced.

The bridge crosses over State Route 16 in West Seneca, near Thruway Exit 54. Gallagher grew up in South Buffalo and was a 2000 graduate of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School.

Trooper Joseph Gallagher

Trooper Joseph Gallagher before an accident on the Long Island Expressway caused a traumatic brain injury that changed his life.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Seven days before Christmas in 2017, Gallagher pulled up behind a stopped car on a two-lane overpass to the Long Island Expressway. He turned on his flashing lights and got out to help the driver. He put flares down around the disabled vehicle to close one lane of traffic. At the same time, Jesse Cohen, a 23-year-old West Islip man, was driving home from getting his cellphone repaired and was texting on three separate conversation threads when he struck Gallagher with his car, sending him flying.

The trooper suffered a traumatic brain injury from which he would never recover. He never talked or walked again. He could never return home, requiring 24-hour care in a nursing home. He died on March 26. He was 38. His funeral mass was held in Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna.

"Trooper Gallagher dedicated his life to keeping his fellow New Yorkers safe and was actively assisting a disabled motorist when he was gravely injured by a distracted driver," Cuomo said in a statement. "His passing early this spring is yet another reminder of the selfless actions our state police and other first responders perform daily. We pay homage to Trooper Gallagher's life and ultimate sacrifice by designating this bridge in his honor."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers capture closest ever image of nearby exoplanet

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News