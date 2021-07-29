Thruway bridge to be named in honor of fallen trooper with WNY roots

A Thruway bridge in Western New York will be named in honor of Trooper Joseph Gallagher, who died this spring more than three years after being struck by a distracted motorist, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced.

The bridge crosses over State Route 16 in West Seneca, near Thruway Exit 54. Gallagher grew up in South Buffalo and was a 2000 graduate of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School.

+2 Family, friends and fellow state troopers prepare to say goodbye to Joseph Gallagher On March 26, more than three years after a devastating crash, the South Buffalo native and married father of two young children, died.

Seven days before Christmas in 2017, Gallagher pulled up behind a stopped car on a two-lane overpass to the Long Island Expressway. He turned on his flashing lights and got out to help the driver. He put flares down around the disabled vehicle to close one lane of traffic. At the same time, Jesse Cohen, a 23-year-old West Islip man, was driving home from getting his cellphone repaired and was texting on three separate conversation threads when he struck Gallagher with his car, sending him flying.