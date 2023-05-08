There were no major cries of "slow your roll" Monday when New York State Thruway Authority officials held a hearing in Cheektowaga to get feedback from the local public on its plans to increase tolls in 2024 and 2027.

In December, the Authority's board of directors authorized the start of a public process to adjust the tolls upward, which includes a series of statewide public hearings and a comment period, after a review of which, the board will make a decision on the proposed increases.

Thruway travel will become more expensive under a rate hike proposal The authority is proposing that for E-ZPass holders statewide, rates in 2024 would increase by 5% anywhere on the Thruway. And in 2027, there would be another 5% increase.

"It's necessary because, like everything else, prices have gone up. If we're going to adhere to our mission of a safe and reliable road, we've got to maintain it, operate it and build on it," said Frank G. Hoare, Thruway Authority interim director, just prior to a sparsely attended hearing at the Authority's Buffalo division headquarters on Cayuga Road

Hoare said it has been 14 years since the last toll increase on the Thruway. He noted that since that time, the cost of asphalt to maintain the roads on the Thruway, the cost of road salt to help keep the roads clear in the winter and the cost of steel to repair bridges have all risen astronomically.

"No tax dollars go toward supporting the Thruway. It comes from our toll revenue," he said.

Q&A: What the proposed Thruway toll hike discussions will cost you (Hint: Not less) Thruway officials blame millions in lost toll revenue due to the pandemic, as well as increasing debt pressures and aging infrastructure, for leading to the need to raise tolls on drivers.

Prior to the Thruway board's final decision on increasing the toll rates, statewide tolls will remain frozen throughout 2023. If the two-phase increase is approved, the first phase will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, and the second phase will kick in on Jan. 1, 2027. Hoare described the proposed increase as modest.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"If you drive from Buffalo down to the Pennsylvania line of the Erie section, over the next four years, your toll will go up 30 cents from $2.97 to $3.27," he said.

"If you drive from Buffalo all the way to Albany, currently, you would pay $12, Over the next four years, that will increase by 91 cents. So, again, we think these are modest increases to help us maintain and operate and build on the Thruway. And it is modest increases compared to any other state in the Northeast," Hoare added.

During the first two hours of the three-hour public hearing, only three members of the public showed up to speak.

Paula A. Martin, a retiree from Niagara Falls who seldom uses the Thruway, said she understood the need to raise tolls to pay for maintenance and operating costs, but questioned the fairness of the Thruway Authority's plan to increase tolls for non E-Z Pass users to 75% more than what E-Z Pass customers have to pay. Currently, it is 30% more.

New York State speeding cameras are coming to a highway work zone near you If you're driving through a construction zone this summer, you may notice signs alerting drivers that their speed is being monitored by cameras. Here's what motorists need to know.

"I do feel under duress, and I feel it's extremely unfair," Martin said. "Everyone is supposed to be equal. So why do I feel like I'm being penalized for not wanting to get an E-Z Pass?"

Those sentiments were echoed by local resident Charles Dickinson.

"As little as I use the Thruway, I was upset when I heard how much they wanted to charge people who didn't have an E-Z Pass. I was trying to figure out why. I think 30% is a ripoff, but going to 75% is even worse. So I was kind of curious as to why the Thruway Authority is picking on people that don't have an E-Z Pass." Dickinson said.

Meanwhile, Frank DelSignore of Grand Island expressed support for the proposed increases. DelSignore is a vice president of CMJ Consulting, which he said has provided engineering services for the Thruway Authority in the past.

"I feel that this toll increase is very modest. It will benefit all users of the Thruway system by helping the Authority maintain a safe, well-maintained highway that is vital to Upstate New York's economy, and people like me who live on Grand Island," DelSignore said.