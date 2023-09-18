ALBANY - The State Thruway Authority passed a toll hike on Monday that will increase rates by 5% for most drivers on the Thruway system beginning next year.

By a unanimous vote, the authority’s board of directors passed the 5% hike beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, for E-ZPass holders, a rate hike everywhere in the system except for Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Another 5% increase will then occur on Jan. 1, 2027, under the plan passed Monday.

In addition, the Thruway board voted to increase the rate on drivers that do not pay by E-ZPass and instead pay tolls by mail. That rate will increase from 30% above the E-ZPass rate to 70% above.

The Thruway Authority is stressing that this is the first such rate hike in 14 years and is necessary to maintain the system's safety.

Also on Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that she was recommending the interim executive director of the authority, Frank Hoare, to fill the position on a non-interim basis. That recommendation will require a confirmation vote by the State Senate when it returns in 2024.

“Today’s vote by the Board of Directors maintains some of the lowest toll rates in the country and fulfills the system-wide operating, debt service, and capital needs for our financial plan,” Hoare said in a statement Monday. “We’d like to thank individuals and industry representatives who attended the public hearings, those who contacted us expressing their opinion on the proposal, and elected officials for their feedback. This proposal was developed to ensure the safety and reliability of the Thruway by providing the Authority with additional revenue to meet our infrastructure and operational needs.”

The rate hike followed 10-month public process that included five public hearings and 210 public comments.

The Thruway Authority cites an analysis from a traffic engineering consulting firm, which determined additional revenues were required for the authority to fulfill its “system-wide operating, debt service, and capital needs. According to the authority, there are $470 million in capital project needs that are currently not supported by the resources available for its existing budget, and the spending is needed maintain aging roads and bridges.

On Jan. 1, 2024, the rate at the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge for NY E-ZPass customers will increase by 50 cents each year through 2027. The bridge connects Westchester and Rockland counties.

The rate increase comes even as in May State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli released an audit finding the authority has struggled to collect hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid fees, many from out-of-state drivers.