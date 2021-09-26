 Skip to main content
Thruway Authority announces completion of bridge repair projects
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019

Day 109: April 19, 2019 - The Elm Street exits and on-ramps to the I-190, sometimes called the Niagara Thruway, weave around each other in front of the Buffalo skyline, with Sahlen Field at center.

 By Derek Gee/Buffalo News

Two packages of bridge repairs, with costs totaling $8.65 million, have been completed on the Thruway in Erie, Genesee and Chautauqua counties, the state Thruway Authority announced Friday.

Nineteen bridges were shored up on I-90 between Exit 47 in Leroy and Exit 52 in Cheektowaga, and between the Elm Street and Sheridan Drive exits on I-190.

The cost of that contract with Nichols Long & Moore Construction Corp. of Lancaster was $7.16 million. Work began on the package in September 2019.

Also, a $1.49 million project began in October to repair structural steel on two bridges on I-90 at Exit 51 to the Kensington Expressway and on the Center Road bridge in Sheridan, Chautauqua County. The latter was raised 8 inches to allow better vehicle clearance.

Union Concrete and Construction Corp. of West Seneca handled that project.

The Thruway Authority said a total of 350,000 vehicles per day drive over the repaired bridges.

