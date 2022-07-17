Three WNY churches taking part in Sacred Sites Open House on Saturday

One Buffalo church and two churches in Jamestown will be taking part in the New York Landmarks Conservancy's 12th annual Sacred Sites Open House on Saturday. They are among 84 houses of worship participating statewide.

In Buffalo, Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 317 Leroy Ave., will offer visitors a presentation on parish history and tours led by docents from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

In Jamestown, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 410 Main St., will be open for self-guided tours from noon to 1 p.m., while guides will lead tours from 1 to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Prendergast Avenue and Fifth Street. A reception will follow.

Blessed Trinity and St. Luke's both are listed in the National Register of Historic Places and both are notable for their stained glass windows. There is no charge to visit the churches, but pre-registration is required. Visit nylandmarks.org.