Three Western New Yorkers latest to die of Covid-19

Two Erie County residents and one person from Allegany County were among the 34 people statewide who died of Covid-19 Saturday. No deaths were reported in the other counties of Western New York, according to a news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office.

On Saturday, 264 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the five counties that the state classifies as the Western New York region for reporting Covid data: 155 in Erie County, 38 in Niagara County, 37 in Chautauqua County, 18 in Cattaraugus County, and 16 in Allegany County. The seven-day average percent of those in the region who tested positive, as of Saturday, was 4.5%, above the state percentage of 2.5%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In the 24 hours before Sunday afternoon, 590 Western New Yorkers received their first vaccine shot and 798 received their second dose.

Statewide, 82.6% of people over 18 have received at least one vaccine dose and 74.7% of people 18 and older have received both shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported slightly different percentages of 85.1% and 76.3%, respectively.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.