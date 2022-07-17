 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three Western New Yorkers elected to top posts in statewide American Legion

  Updated
Three Western New Yorkers were elected to top posts in the New York State American Legion at its convention last week in Binghamton.

Nancy Babis, a member of B. Leo Dolan Post 410 Auxiliary in Lockport and a former Eighth District president, was elected president of the statewide American Legion Auxiliary.

Timothy Van Patten II of East Amherst, a member of A. J. Jurek Squadron 1672, was chosen as commander of the New York State Detachment of Sons of the American Legion.

The new vice commander of the state American Legion will be James Bojanowski, a member of Orchard Park Post 567 and a former Eighth District commander. Orchard Park. The newly-elected state commander is David Riley of Rome.

The convention also saw the American Legion give a special $100,000 donation to the RTM Protocol, a program that treats PTSD and works to reduce suicides by veterans. A donation of $34,000 also was given to help fund housing for women veterans to allow them to keep living with their children. The two grants mark the beginning of a drive by the American Legion to reduce suicide and homelessness among veterans.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

