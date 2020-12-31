Three ways to help refugees – and each other – create a healthy path

One set of statistics is blasting upward. Another group of numbers is about to rise. They may seem to have nothing to do with each other – but in truth, they are related as we head into 2021, and they mean this:

It’s time to get good at talking about mental health.

The numbers rising fast are those that measure Americans’ chronic stress during the pandemic. Depression and anxiety are rampant: A Census Bureau survey last month revealed nearly one in four New Yorkers reported feeling anxiety for at least half of the previous week, and 13.5% also reported feelings of depression. Those results mirror several other reports, and health experts fear that as vaccines help us transition into a new normal, post-traumatic stress disorder – especially for health care providers who have been fighting Covid-19 since March – may become an acute problem, too.

The numbers that are about to rise are those of refugees resettling in the United States, likely including Buffalo. Resettlement numbers in this area dropped from 1,929 people in 2016 under then-President Barack Obama to just 474 by 2019 under the Trump administration’s tightened immigration policies. But President-elect Joe Biden has signaled that he plans to raise the refugee admissions ceiling to 125,000 nationally. (By contrast, the current number under Trump is 15,000.)