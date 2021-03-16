Three-way race for mayor in Angola ends in upset for the incumbent

A three-way race for mayor in Angola ended in an upset for the incumbent Tuesday.
Angola
Thomas M. Whelan, with 168 votes, was elected mayor of the village over Howard M. Frawley, who received 104 votes and was seeking election to his fifth term. James F. Fessel II picked up 32 votes in the race.
Incumbents John D. Wilson, with 174 votes, and newcomer Jason A. Renaldo, with 128 votes, both won election to two open seats on the Village Board of Trustees. Incumbent John W. Omlor picked up 125 votes, and Pamela Wheeler received 110 votes.
Blasdell
Three candidates were vying for two open seats on the Village Board. John Bushen and incumbent Trustee Tom Gavin each received 105 votes, with both winning election to four-year terms on the board. Laura Charney received 63 votes.
Jon Gorman, who was unopposed for village justice, was re-elected to another four-year term with 89 votes.
Depew
Six candidates sought three trustee positions on the Village Board, with candidates running on the Renew Depew 2018 Party line picking up seats.
Jacqueline Kucewicz of Renew Depew 2018 garnered 387 votes, winning election to a two-year trustee position over her rival, Janelle M. Kraft of the Citizens for Change Depew, NY Party, who picked up 294 votes.
Audrey A. Hamernik of Renew Depew 2018, with 393 votes, and Darrin Ziemba of Renew Depew 2018, with 340 votes, both won election to four-year terms on the Village Board. The candidates for Citizens for Change Depew, NY, Christopher W. Peters and Andrew J. Adolf, received 306 and 307 votes, respectively.
Renew Depew 2018 candidate Kathleen M. McDonald received 366 votes to win a four-year Village Justice position. Her challenger, Gordon N. Willis of Citizens for Change Depew, NY, picked up 316 votes.
Lancaster
Trustee Lynne T. Ruda scored an upset over incumbent William Schroeder in the mayor's race. Ruda picked up 646 votes, while Schroeder received 624 votes.
Cynthia A. Maciejewski, with 769 votes, and Tyler D. Sojka, with 751 votes, were the top vote-getters in a three-way race for two open seats on the Village Board. Incumbent Paul Maute picked up 693 votes.
Village Justice Paul Bumbalo, who ran unopposed, picked up 983 votes.
Sloan
Sloan Mayor Thomas Ferrucci was re-elected with 287 votes in a two-way race against challenger Jennifer Kregg, a village trustee, who picked up 110 votes.
Incumbents Eric Czubaj, with 290 votes, and Paula Bruscani, with 280 votes, won election to two open seats on the Village Board. Carol Przybylak picked up 113 votes. Edward Kasprzyk received 109 votes.