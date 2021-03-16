Three-way race for mayor in Angola ends in upset for the incumbent

A three-way race for mayor in Angola ended in an upset for the incumbent Tuesday.

Angola

Thomas M. Whelan, with 168 votes, was elected mayor of the village over Howard M. Frawley, who received 104 votes and was seeking election to his fifth term. James F. Fessel II picked up 32 votes in the race.

Incumbents John D. Wilson, with 174 votes, and newcomer Jason A. Renaldo, with 128 votes, both won election to two open seats on the Village Board of Trustees. Incumbent John W. Omlor picked up 125 votes, and Pamela Wheeler received 110 votes.

Blasdell

Three candidates were vying for two open seats on the Village Board. John Bushen and incumbent Trustee Tom Gavin each received 105 votes, with both winning election to four-year terms on the board. Laura Charney received 63 votes.

Jon Gorman, who was unopposed for village justice, was re-elected to another four-year term with 89 votes.

Depew

Six candidates sought three trustee positions on the Village Board, with candidates running on the Renew Depew 2018 Party line picking up seats.