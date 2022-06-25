Three-way Democratic primary for lieutenant governor draws attention

With Gov. Kathy Hochul expected to cruise to victory in Tuesday's Democratic primary for governor, the party contest for lieutenant governor is shaping up as the more compelling race.

It's a key decision for voters because, as was the case with Hochul, the No. 2 statewide elected official on occasion has moved up to the top job.

Three Democrats are running for lieutenant governor, all based in New York City or its northern suburbs and all seeking to become the first person of Latino or Latina heritage elected to statewide office in New York.

Antonio Delgado, Hochul's recently named lieutenant governor, has a significant financial advantage and the Democratic Party endorsement. But he's facing a spirited challenge from Ana María Archila and Diana Reyna.

The contenders are each linked to a different candidate for governor, but in New York primaries they're elected separately.

This opens up the possibility that Hochul could win her primary but have to run in the general election – and govern – with a lieutenant governor who doesn't fully support her agenda.

“This is a race with question marks and not exclamation points,” Bruce Gyory, a Democratic consultant who has advised several New York governors, told Politico.

Here's a more detailed look at the election and the candidates.

Delgado is the establishment choice, but he's served as lieutenant governor for only one month and had just a few weeks to dive into a race his opponents have run since 2021.

The Schenectady native is an attorney who won election to the House of Representatives in 2018 and again in 2020, representing a district in the Hudson Valley. He lives in Rhinebeck, in Dutchess County, and describes himself as Afro-Latino.

Delgado left Congress to accept an appointment as lieutenant governor after Hochul's first choice for the job, Brian Benjamin, resigned in April shortly after he was indicted on federal bribery charges.

Hochul had named Benjamin to take her place as lieutenant governor after she assumed the governor's job following Andrew Cuomo's resignation in August. Given the late timing, Hochul had to press the Legislature to change state law to get Delgado's name on the ballot.

Delgado is the endorsed Democrat in the race and is backed by much of the party establishment, including leading officials in the Buffalo area such as Mayor Byron Brown, Rep. Brian Higgins, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes.

Delgado emphasizes his ability to partner with Hochul.

“The fact of the matter is I bring to bear a certain level of experience, a certain record,” Delgado said during the debate among the three candidates. “And when I come into this position, the expectation is I will be an active partner.”

Also, a national super PAC, largely funded by the founder of a cryptocurrency exchange, has moved $1 million into a committee that's able to spend on races in New York, notably on Delgado's behalf, Politico reported. The Legislature approved a moratorium on cryptocurrency mining in the state, legislation bitterly opposed by the industry on which Hochul hasn't publicly taken a position.

Delgado in the debate said Hochul should consider signing the moratorium and he didn't know the crypto billionaire supporting his campaign.

Downstate political veterans say the governor's low-key primary campaign – a Hochul representative called it a "slower build" strategy – could end up hurting the lesser-known Delgado, as the New York Times reported.

"The person who's in jeopardy is not her, but her running mate," said George Arzt, a Democratic strategist.

Election observers view Archila as Delgado's strongest rival in the race.

She's the running mate of the most left-leaning gubernatorial candidate, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and is backed by the Working Families Party and other progressive organizations and political figures such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-Bronx.

Some Archila supporters, such as Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-Brooklyn, have endorsed Hochul for governor but Archila for lieutenant governor.

Archila, who was born in Colombia and lives in Brooklyn, is a longtime progressive activist who co-founded Make the Road NY, an immigrant-rights organization.

She came to national notice in 2018 when, during the hearings over the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, she confronted Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., in an elevator, an encounter carried live on CNN.

Archila has vowed to be a strong, independent advocate for progressive causes in New York.

“Having a lieutenant governor that is just quietly standing in the background does not help anyone," Archila said during the lieutenant governor debate, an apparent reference to Hochul's tenure as the state's second-in-command, when Cuomo largely relegated her to attending far-flung official events.

The third candidate, Reyna, is the running mate of Rep. Tom Suozzi.

A first generation Dominican-American, the Brooklyn resident served 12 years in the New York City Council, where she said she focused on efforts to fight gang violence, spur economic development and encourage the construction of new affordable housing. She also was a deputy Brooklyn borough president.

"I'm ready on day one. Governing is not the same as being an activist," Reyna told WAMC-FM, a rebuke of Archila.

In addition to Hochul succeeding Cuomo last year, Lt. Gov. David Paterson moved up to governor in 2008 following the resignation of Eliot Spitzer.

The last Democratic primary for lieutenant governor was a close race, with Hochul defeating Williams, then a New York City Council member, by 53% to 47%.

In the general election, party nominees run on a joint ticket.

There is no Republican primary for lieutenant governor, with Alison Esposito running unopposed for the nomination.

