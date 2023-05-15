Three towering figures associated with the University at Buffalo will be honored this weekend during commencement ceremonies, university officials announced.

Dunkirk native Oren R. Lyons, who taught for almost 40 years at UB, will receive the President's Medal in recognition of his extraordinary service to the university Friday during the College of Arts and Sciences graduation ceremony. Also scheduled to be honored during the ceremony is UB alumna Agnes Williams, an internationally renowned advocate for Indigenous rights and environmental justice, who will be awarded a SUNY Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.

Then, on Saturday, UB alumnus Marcus Yam, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer and foreign correspondent for the Los Angeles Times, will be given the Chancellor Charles P. Norton Medal, the university's highest honor.

Lyons, a member of the Onondaga Nation Council of Chiefs of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, was director of UB's Native American Studies Program, which he helped found. He spent decades traveling the world, teaching and lecturing on Haudenosaunee heritage. As an author, environmentalist and activist, he has dedicated his life to advocating for the rights of Indigenous peoples.

Lyons, who served as an Army paratrooper, also worked as a commercial artist in New York City. ln 1993, he was inducted into the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. In 2022, he was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, which is one of the nation's most prestigious honorary societies.

Williams, who is a citizen of the Seneca Nation of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, earned a master's degree from UB in 1991. She also earned degrees from Syracuse University and went on to direct the Urban Indian Child Resource Center in Oakland, Calif. Her work led her to become involved in issues that included occupation of Wounded Knee, the forced sterilization of Indigenous women and the encroachment of nuclear waste on sacred Indigenous land.

Upon returning to Western New York in 1985, Williams served as a family counselor with Child and Family Services of Buffalo. She also worked as a counselor with the Department of Corrections, education director for the Seneca Nation of Indians, family counselor for the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation Health Center and coordinator of Buffalo’s Indigenous Women’s Initiatives.

Williams served on the founding Central Committee of Women of all Red Nations, and helped found the Indigenous Women’s Network. She was appointed to the Seneca Nation of Indians Climate Change Task Force, which helped lead to the 2007 Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Yam won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography in 2022 for images that documented the U.S. departure from Afghanistan. In 2016, he was part of the L.A. Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning news team that covered the San Bernardino, Calif., terrorist attack. In 2015, he shared the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for capturing the deadly landslide in Oso, Wash., which killed 43 people.

In addition to being named a recipient of the Robert Capa Gold Medal this year for his courage and enterprise while photographing the war in Ukraine, he has also earned an Emmy Award, a World Press Photo Award, a DART Award for Trauma Coverage, and a Scripps Howard Visual Journalism Award, among many others.

Yam, a summer photo intern at The Buffalo News in 2006, earned a degree from UB in engineering, to which he credits his analytical and technical approach to photography.