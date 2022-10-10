 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three puzzles return to The Buffalo News lineup

Crossword

The Buffalo News offers expanded puzzles and comics online on the GoComics platform.
On Sept. 13, The Buffalo News introduced a new slate of comics, puzzles and columns on our print and digital platforms. 

Since this change, we've received many emails, voicemails and handwritten letters about the switch. We reviewed and cataloged your correspondence about the changes. And we noticed that much of the feedback centered on three word puzzles that you said you simply could not live without. 

We heard you: We're bringing back three of the most popular features. Starting today, we're adding back the Daily Commuter crossword, Eugene Sheffer's crossword and Cryptoquip. Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us.

And as a reminder, your subscription includes access to our expanded comics, puzzles and columnists through the digital GoComics platform at buffalonews.com/go-comics.

Executive Editor

Sheila Rayam is executive editor for The Buffalo News. A SUNY Buffalo State graduate, she previously served as executive editor of Gannett’s Mohawk Valley news operations and as community engagement editor at the Democrat & Chronicle in Rochester.

