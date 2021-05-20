Three people dead following four overnight shootings in Buffalo

A total of three people are dead following four separate shooting incidents in Buffalo from late Wednesday night to Thursday morning.
According to the Buffalo Police Department:
• Two women were shot dead in an early Thursday morning shooting on Layer Avenue near Military Road.
• A man was fatally shot on Bailey Avenue in University Heights late Wednesday night.
• A 32-year-old Buffalo man was in stable condition after being shot on Rapin Place Wednesday night.
• A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot in the arm Wednesday night in the Riverside neighborhood.
The shooting on Layer Avenue, which is just off Military Road in the West Hertel neighborhood, occurred close to dawn. Layer Avenue was closed to traffic after 6 a.m.
In the fatal shooting in University Heights, Northeast District officers responded to the call just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a location on Bailey between Highgate and LaSalle avenues, police said.
Detectives said that a man was shot and died at the scene.
The victim was not identified. The investigation is ongoing.
The spate of shootings totaling five victims further adds to what has been a violent 2021 in Buffalo.
There have been at least 36 homicides in Buffalo this year, which is an increase of 64% over 2020 (when there were 22 homicides through May 20).
As of the end of April, more than 100 people were wounded or killed due to city gun violence since the start of the year, which is more than twice as many than what the city reported at the same point in 2020.
Thirty-one people were shot in April alone, according to Buffalo Police Department statistics. That number includes people wounded and killed in shootings.
In Wednesday night's shooting on Rapin Place, which runs north-south between Walden Avenue and Genesee Street in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood, police said a 32-year-old man was shot just before 10 p.m.
The man was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was initially listed in stable condition.
In the Riverside shooting, Northwest District officers responded to the shooting at approximately 10 p.m. on Eckhert Street, which runs between Vulcan and Esser streets.
The male victim with an arm injury was transported by ambulance to ECMC.