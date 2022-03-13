Three more health-promoting Good for the Neighborhood events planned this month

The Independent Health Foundation is continuing its Good for the Neighborhood sessions with free health screenings and other activities at three more locations this month.

They will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Akron Newstead Senior Center, 4691 Cummings Road, Akron; from 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 24 in the Doris Jones Family Resource Center, 3001 Ninth St., Niagara Falls; and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 30 in Westminster Charter School, 24 Westminster Ave.

Each session will provide advice from health care professionals, family activities and fresh fruits and vegetables.

Health screening prizes will be given, including jump ropes, fitness balls and fitness twisters. Those attending also may enter a raffle for special items, including a kitchen cookware set.

The Good for the Neighborhood program holds events quarterly in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Lackawanna and Akron. For more information, visit goodfortheneighborhood.com.

