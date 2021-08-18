 Skip to main content
Three missing Buffalo children found safe
Three siblings reported missing Wednesday have been found safe, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Police said the youngsters – a 12-year-old girl and her brothers aged 10 and 8 – are from Howard Street in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood.

Before they were found, police reported that they had last been seen walking on Prospect Avenue on the city’s West Side and might have been heading for Niagara Falls.

