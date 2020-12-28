Three local institutions to share $1.8 million in year-end Covid-19 Relief Funding

The Buffalo Zoo, SUNY Erie Community College and FeedMore WNY will share $1.8 million in year-end Covid-19 relief funding, according to Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

Poloncarz directed the county Division of Budget and Management to local institutions in acute fiscal distress as a result of the pandemic to determine if such funds could be used to assist them prior to Wednesday's deadline.

"Extending this funding to these organizations will help them to continue operations despite the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic has presented," Poloncarz said in a statement Monday.

The Buffalo Zoo will receive $363,980 to reimburse the zoo for various Covid-19-related improvements and staffing changes that have allowed the zoo to reopen. FeedMore WNY will receive $677,564 to reimburse the agency for emergency food distribution, additional staff, hazard pay, personal protection equipment and infection control costs.

SUNY ECC will receive $846,498 in funding for its Covid-19 expenditures, including pool testing and infection control measures.

