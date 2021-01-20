Three killed after New York Army National Guard military helicopter crashes in Monroe County

Three New York Army National Guard members were killed Wednesday in a helicopter crash in Mendon in Monroe County during a routine training mission, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo confirmed in a statement.

The UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, according to a statement released by the Division of Military and Naval Affairs.

"I am devastated by the news tonight of a New York Army National Guard helicopter crash in the Town of Mendon that killed three of New York's bravest during a training mission," Cuomo said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"National Guard members are our citizen soldiers who voluntarily serve and protect both here and abroad, and I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, loved ones and fellow soldiers of these honorable heroes who we will never forget," Cuomo added.

The governor said he was directing that flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff on Thursday in honor of and in tribute to the New York National Guard members who, he said, "dedicated their service to nation and state."

State Sen. Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, also released a statement about the fatal crash.

"Tonight’s news of a crash involving a New York Army National Guard aircraft and the loss of three soldiers’ lives is a sober reminder of the dangers that come with service. We pray for those who have perished, and our thoughts are with the loved ones they leave behind,” said Ortt.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.