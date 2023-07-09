The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee is offering three free child car seat safety checks this week in Erie and Niagara counties.

The first is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Niagara County Public Safety Building, 5574 Niagara St. Extension, Lockport. For more information and to reserve a time slot, call Cathleen Davis at 716-438-3464 or email cathleen.davis@niagaracounty.com.

The others will be held next Saturday. One will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Rescue Fire Hall, 1241 Strad Ave., North Tonawanda. For information, call Robert Frank at 716-692-4119 or email rfrank@ntpolice.com.

The other will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northtown Toyota, 1135 Millersport Highway, Amherst. For information, call Deputy Trevor Williams at 716-858-2706 or email Trevor.Williams2@erie.gov.

Seat checks will be carried out by certified child passenger safety technicians. They also will advise parents and caregivers how to choose and install the right seat for their child's age and size.

- Dale Anderson