Three deaths confirmed from historic storm; thousands may be without power all weekend

Three deaths were confirmed from the historic Christmas weekend storm and thousands of homes may remain without power in the bitter cold beyond the weekend, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Saturday.

In addition to two fatalities overnight Friday in Cheektowaga, another person was found frozen to death in Buffalo, Poloncarz said.

These casualties had been confirmed by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, Poloncarz said, noting there have been rumors of more deaths, but they have not been confirmed.

A driving ban remains in effect for all of Erie County, even in the southern section where there was little snowfall Saturday.

National Grid had more than 25,000 customers without power, more than 20,000 of them in Buffalo. NYSEG had about 5,000 without power elsewhere in Erie County where the effects of the storm were not as severe.

"I was advised by the regional president of National Grid that some may not be restored until late Monday," Poloncarz said.

"Thousands will be going through the night without power, which means without heat," he said. "And we are very concerned about that."

Erie County Public Works Commissioner William Geary Jr. reported that plows and specialized snow removal equipment had been moved from other parts of the county to hard-hit northern areas, including Buffalo.

Chief Brian Britzzalaro of the Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division reported that seven deputies from the Quick Reaction Force, three on an all-terrain vehicle and two two-man teams on snowmobiles, were sent from Orchard Park to a hard-hit part of Clarence and "made north of 50 rescues, one being a small child."

Britzzalaro said several deputies had to be rescued after their vehicles went off the road, and they spent the night at the Main-Transit Fire Hall in Amherst. Other fire halls also are serving as warming shelters. He said deputies were still in the process of rescuing numerous stranded motorists.

"I lived through the Blizzard of '77," he added, "and this is worse."

Poloncarz advised residents not to call 911 unless they faced a life-threatening situation and not to call the county's emergency number at 716-858-SNOW except in case of serious medical problems. The emergency number had received hundreds of calls and often had a busy signal.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that National Guard soldiers were being sent to Western New York to help residents unable to travel for emergencies.

Hundreds of Western New Yorkers spent Friday night stranded in vehicles, workplaces, stores or in strangers' homes amid blizzard conditions that even left first responders helpless.

Two fatalities occurred in cases where first responders were not able to reach people in emergency situations, Poloncarz said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Cheektowaga authorities reported the two fatalities, Poloncarz said. Emergency responders were unable to respond to the separate emergency situations. He added that several municipalities that took the brunt of the blizzard on Friday were without emergency services, including Buffalo, Tonawanda, Kenmore, Amherst, Clarence, Lancaster and Williamsville. He estimated that about two-thirds of police, fire and EMT vehicles in these areas were stuck in the snow, too.

Emergency crews responding to calls found themselves stuck in the snow and wind that has paralyzed the Buffalo area, forcing the remaining responders to divert from calls to help their peers.

"It's like a Category 3 hurricane with a bunch of snow mixed in," Chief Tim Carney of the Erie County Sheriff's Office said. He estimated at least 10 police vehicles were stuck.

Blizzard 2022: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz updates WNY on 'very, very bad night' Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz addressed county residents in a briefing Saturday morning after a "very, very bad night" due to a blizzar…

Many police, firefighters and EMTs abandoned their vehicles due to impassable roads and a lack of visibility. Officials spoke of rescue efforts for a stranded infant, while Jericho Road Community Health Center Chief Medical Officer Myron Glick helped a woman through childbirth at her home because she could not reach the hospital.

"This was a very, very bad night in our community," Poloncarz said of Friday night.

Hundreds of Buffalonians spent the night in warming shelters, Mayor Byron Brown said.

Though emergency response had been suspended for a time because of hazardous conditions, those who face true emergencies should call 911, Brown said.

"We are still trying to respond," he said.

The response will be "a lot slower than normal," the mayor said. "These are not normal conditions."

The National Guard will help the city clear main roads and make sure roads to emergency rooms are open, said Brown, who was at his Hamlin Park home without electricity. They will also be helping other crews get to their vehicles so they can respond to stranded motorists.

Many emergency responders, including police, fire and ambulances, became stranded in the blizzard conditions, he said. Some police officers were "stuck right now trying to save people."

"We've come up with a plan now to open roads," Brown said, working with police and fire and hospital systems to open routes.

City forestry crews also suspended efforts for a time due to conditions, but have since resumed work to clear downed trees from roadways.

He advised those without power to stay home and not leave unless absolutely necessary.

"Leaving your home puts you in an even more dangerous situation," he said.