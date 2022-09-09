Three Buffalo structures among recommendations for state, national historic registers

The downtown Brisbane Building and two other Buffalo buildings are among the 27 properties in New York State that have been recommended for the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made the announcement Friday.

"New York is defined by its diverse culture and history, and we will continue efforts to keep our state's inspiring story alive," Hochul said. "Adding these 27 sites to the State and National Registers will provide support and resources to preserve their rich heritage and help ensure future generations of New Yorkers can continue to be inspired."

Being listed on the registers makes buildings eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.

The sites in Buffalo are:

Brisbane Building: Celebrated as "an ornament of the city" when it opened in 1895, this Italian Renaissance Revival-style commercial building has been a hub of business activity for generations. Tenants have included a combination of large anchor retail stores, such as Kleinhans and F. W. Woolworth's Five and Dime; small family businesses; and professional firms. Boasting a high degree of architectural integrity and original ornamentation, the Brisbane Building marks an important transition in commercial building design from masonry office buildings of the 1880s to towering steel-framed skyscrapers at the end of the 1890s.

Buffalo Public School No. 75: Built in 1925 at 57 Howard St. to serve the predominantly African American Emslie neighborhood, School 75 reflects citywide efforts by the Buffalo School District in the 1920s to expand its building inventory in the city with new construction that embodied modern ideas of school design. Community growth and New York's adoption of expanded curriculum requirements, including courses in manual, domestic and physical education, required new spaces in public school buildings: laboratories, workshops, kitchens, auditoriums, cafeterias and gymnasiums. School 75 is a strong example of Buffalo-based school architect Ernest Crimi's standardized approach to building schools, which incorporated specific health and safety components as well as the new curriculum-based spaces and were known for their repeatable design elements and quick construction timelines.

J.W. Ruger & Deck Bros. Building: Built in 1868, this building at 220-222 Chicago St., near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, is one of the oldest remaining small-scale industrial buildings within a historically significant manufacturing neighborhood in Buffalo. Home to two nationally and internationally known innovative patent developers and machine producers for the baking, engine and finishing industries, the site offered an advantageous location near canals and railroad lines, as well as other similar manufacturers.

Some of the other recommended properties in other parts of the state include an Adirondack cure cottage that served tuberculosis patients, a sheltered workshop in Binghamton that promoted the general welfare of people with differing abilities, a newly established historic district in West Harlem with strong ties to prominent Black leaders in New York City and a farmhouse near Lake Ontario that was later used by leaders in the region's prolific fruit industry.

Once recommendations are approved by the commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, who serves as the state historic preservation officer, the properties are listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and then nominated to the National Register of Historic Places, where they are reviewed and, if approved, entered on the National Register.