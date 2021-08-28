 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Buffalo firefighters injured battling two-alarm blaze
0 comments

Three Buffalo firefighters injured battling two-alarm blaze

Support this work for $1 a month

Three firefighters suffered burn injuries – with two of them transported by ambulance to ECMC for treatment – after battling a two-alarm fire in Buffalo on Saturday, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the call of a fire at 62 Donaldson Road at 2 p.m.

Fire officials said the fire started on the exterior of the occupied residential structure and then extended to the second floor and the attic. The Red Cross is assisting one adult and one child.

Fire investigators said damage is estimated at $180,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News