Three Buffalo candidates face off in Erie County Legislature 1st District primary race

An entrepreneur with multiple interests, she does small business and nonprofit consulting, runs a food truck and does nonprofit program development for Sports Unlimited of Buffalo. She previously worked as a paralegal.

She said that while she's pushed for change as a community activist, she could accomplish more as an elected official.

"Being an advocate, I’ve proposed programs and policies and reforms that I’ve been able to implement and change without a title, but what I’ve seen on a bigger level is that you have go through a lot of red tape," she said.

Her platform includes:

• More law enforcement focus on finding missing persons, and support for Ashanti's Act, an Amber Alert-type system that would notify the public when an adult goes missing, based on certain criteria.

• Promoting gun prevention programs and legislation.

• Proposing legislation for state consideration that would give civilian oversight boards of police departments the ability to fire officers who become liabilities to their departments.

Calhoun is not endorsed by any political party in the primary but has raised $5,100 toward her campaign, she said, making her a serious contender.