Three Broadway productions to launch at Shea's: 'Finally, live theater is back'

The program was created to make upstate entertainment venues competitive with venues in other Northeastern states that offer similar tax incentives for musical and theatrical productions produced on Broadway.

“Finally, live theater is back, and it couldn’t come soon enough,” said Michael Murphy, president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

"It has been a long road to get back, but the future is bright in Buffalo’s Theatre District," he said.

Jack Eldon, vice president of touring and regional engagements for Disney Theatrical Productions, said he looks forward to reassembling "Frozen" at Shea's, which will run Sept. 10-24.

“Relaunching the 'Frozen' North American tour in Buffalo, where our multitalented cast, crew and musicians will reunite for the first time in over a year, will be an incredibly joyous and meaningful experience,” Eldon said in a statement.

“Mounting a national tour at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre is a privilege,” said Orin Wolf, the producer of "To Kill A Mockingbird," which will be performed at Shea's from March 27 to April 2, 2022. "We are thrilled that we’ll get to bask in the support and enthusiasm of the Buffalo audiences before we set out across the country,” the statement read.