Three Broadway productions to launch at Shea's: 'Finally, live theater is back'
Frozen, North American Tour

Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents "Frozen, the North American Tour," music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and book by Jennifer Lee. It will be at Shea's Buffalo Theatre from Sept. 10-24.

 Deen van Meer/Disney

Three national touring Broadway shows will launch from Buffalo during the upcoming theater season. 

The casts and crews for Disney’s "Frozen," "Tootsie" and "To Kill A Mockingbird" will be in Buffalo for three to six weeks for technical rehearsals and other pretour activities prior to their openings at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre as part of the M&T Bank Broadway Series, Shea's announced Monday.

“Buffalo has quickly become a home-away-from-home for national tours across the country, and we are thrilled to have not one but three shows launching from Shea’s Buffalo Theatre this season,” said Albert Nocciolino, Shea’s Broadway producer and partner.

Each production will inject money into the local economy for travel, hotels, restaurants, parking and other businesses. The productions are taking advantage of the state's theatrical production tax credit to pump an expected $25 million into the Western New York economy. The $25 million benefit to the local economy is an estimate of the Broadway League, a national trade association for the Broadway industry. 

"Tootsie" and "To Kill a Mockingbird" were supposed to launch their national tours last year at Shea's, before Covid-19 forced their postponements.

Shea’s previously hosted four national Broadway tour launches as a result of the Empire State Music and Theatrical Production Tax Credit. The program provides a 25% incentive for qualified production companies to conduct technical rehearsals and other pretour activities and perform shows in upstate regional theaters.

The program was created to make upstate entertainment venues competitive with venues in other Northeastern states that offer similar tax incentives for musical and theatrical productions produced on Broadway.

“Finally, live theater is back, and it couldn’t come soon enough,” said Michael Murphy, president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

"It has been a long road to get back, but the future is bright in Buffalo’s Theatre District," he said.

Jack Eldon, vice president of touring and regional engagements for Disney Theatrical Productions, said he looks forward to reassembling "Frozen" at Shea's, which will run Sept. 10-24.   

“Relaunching the 'Frozen' North American tour in Buffalo, where our multitalented cast, crew and musicians will reunite for the first time in over a year, will be an incredibly joyous and meaningful experience,” Eldon said in a statement.

“Mounting a national tour at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre is a privilege,” said Orin Wolf, the producer of "To Kill A Mockingbird," which will be performed at Shea's from March 27 to April 2, 2022. "We are thrilled that we’ll get to bask in the support and enthusiasm of the Buffalo audiences before we set out across the country,” the statement read.

“Shea’s Performing Arts Center’s illustrious facility, dedicated staff and inviting downtown make the city of Buffalo an attractive stop on any national tour," added Angela Rowles, president and executive director of Troika Entertainment, which will bring "Tootsie" to Shea's from Oct. 10-16.

Mayor Byron Brown, along with Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and State Sen. Tim Kennedy, said the decision by the three major Broadway touring companies showed the effectiveness of the state's entertainment production credit and Shea's benefit to Western New York.

"This is a wonderful development that will further increase Shea's positive impact on the local economy," Brown said.

Shea’s Buffalo Theatre will follow safety protocols established by the CDC, New York State and Erie County that are in place at the time of reopening, and will inform patrons of those requirements prior to the performances.

Shea’s has changed to mobile ticketing for all events at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Shea’s 710 Theatre and Shea’s Smith Theatre. For more information, contact Shea’s Box Office at patronservices@sheas.org or call 847-0850.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

